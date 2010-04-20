Greg Mottola to direct Pitt, Portman in hipsteriest rom-com ever

I’ve been pretty open about my love of Greg Mottola (Superbad, Adventureland), but it sounds like if I ride my fixed-gear up to his next film wearing the wrong color keffiyah, I might get beaten to death with albums on vinyl (that haven’t even been released yet).

Mottola has been hired by Paramount to write the screenplay for its adaptation of “Important Artifacts.” A little over a year ago, the studio won an auction for the rights to Leanne Shapton’s book — full title: “Important Artifacts and Personal Property From the Collection of Lenore Doolan and Harold Morris, Including Books, Street Fashion and Jewelry” — which Farrar Straus & Giroux had just published. An art director at the New York Times, Shapton crafted a fictional estate auction catalog full of personal items and photographs from the four-year romance between a male photographer and a younger food columnist. Brad Pitt and Natalie Portman quickly became attached to star in what Mottola will spin into a romantic comedy. [THR]

Ah, so you see it’s like an upper-class hipster yard sale as rendered in the archaic prose of an archeological dig, with a nod to Ernest Hemingway’s famous six-word story, “For Sale, baby’s shoes, never worn.” If you listen closely, you can almost hear the sound of Dave Eggers’ semen landing on the latest issue of McSweeney’s. Oh this is too fun. Let’s look at a review, shall we?

Despite the mist of melancholy that floats amid this photographic record, there is also humor, caprice, knowingness and the implicit suggestion that changing feelings and fading possessions can’t rob a true romance of the value it had at its height. As Lenore and Hal’s remembrances show, a love affair is worth more than its trappings could fetch at a jumble sale. —Liesl Schillinger, The New York Times (source)

Slight correction: That wasn’t the mist of melancholy Liesl sensed floating in there, I actually farted into her office while she was reading this. And then we both inhaled deeply, having a frank discussion about its nuttiness and earthy overtones.