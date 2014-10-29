Grow Your Own Bruce Willis In This Awesome Animated Short, ‘Bruce’

Tom Judd’s Bruce actually came out in 2009, according to the description (Judd’s graduation film from the Royal College of Art, apparently), but I hadn’t seen it before and it’s really cool, which is “news” enough for me. If you’ve already seen it, good for you, you can have +5 cool points to redeem for a jacket button or fedora flair.

Anyway, it’s too bad John Moore and Skip Woods never saw this, because it’s at least 10 times better than the plot of A Good Day To Die Hard. A little post-modern, sure…

The “disposal” scene especially killed me. Reminded me of that old SNL “Bathroom Monkey” sketch.

“And when it’s cleaning power is all used up, simply pick up another in one of three decorative colors.”