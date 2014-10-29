Grow Your Own Bruce Willis In This Awesome Animated Short, ‘Bruce’

Tom Judd’s Bruce actually came out in 2009, according to the description (Judd’s graduation film from the Royal College of Art, apparently), but I hadn’t seen it before and it’s really cool, which is “news” enough for me. If you’ve already seen it, good for you, you can have +5 cool points to redeem for a jacket button or fedora flair.
Anyway, it’s too bad John Moore and Skip Woods never saw this, because it’s at least 10 times better than the plot of A Good Day To Die Hard. A little post-modern, sure…
The “disposal” scene especially killed me. Reminded me of that old SNL “Bathroom Monkey” sketch.
“And when it’s cleaning power is all used up, simply pick up another in one of three decorative colors.”
Weird that this article about Bruce Willis is next to an article about Ashton Kutcher.
Demi Moore sandwich. Is it weird that I kinda got excited typing that?
Ugh, I hate talented people.
I’d love to hear what real Bruce Willis thinks about this short. I’m sure he would have a really good sense of humor about it. He’s such a cut-up!
I wrote about this film a few years back. *redeems fedora flair*
[www.shortoftheweek.com]
Jesus, that got dark.
That was the best thing I’ve seen all day. Thank you, Vince.