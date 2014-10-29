Grow Your Own Bruce Willis In This Awesome Animated Short, ‘Bruce’

Senior Editor
10.29.14 7 Comments

Tom Judd’s Bruce actually came out in 2009, according to the description (Judd’s graduation film from the Royal College of Art, apparently), but I hadn’t seen it before and it’s really cool, which is “news” enough for me. If you’ve already seen it, good for you, you can have +5 cool points to redeem for a jacket button or fedora flair.

Anyway, it’s too bad John Moore and Skip Woods never saw this, because it’s at least 10 times better than the plot of A Good Day To Die Hard. A little post-modern, sure…

The “disposal” scene especially killed me. Reminded me of that old SNL “Bathroom Monkey” sketch.

“And when it’s cleaning power is all used up, simply pick up another in one of three decorative colors.”

Around The Web

TAGSanimated shortBRUCESHORT FILMTOM JUDD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP