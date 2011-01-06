‘Grown Ups’ Wins Best Picture at People’s Choice Awards

I was trying hard not to mention the People’s Choice Awards today, the only awards show more asinine than the Golden Globes, but I couldn’t resist pointing out that “Favorite Comedy Movie” went to Grown Ups, the 10%-RottenTomatoes-rated Adam Sandler comedy Burnsy recently recognized as the worst movie of 2010, about which David Edwards of the DailyMirror wrote, “Frankly, if this makes you laugh even once, I recommend seeking medical advice.”

I imagine Kevin James celebrated by taking the cast out for a giant trough of McDonald’s cheeseburgers. Anyway, as always, the winners were chosen via online voting, and the nominees… well, for that we go to the press release:

“With an ever-increasing audience base, Internet video has become a critical component of the overall media landscape with increasing cultural importance,” said People Choice Awards President Fred Nelson. “The People’s Choice Awards have historically incorporated third-party data like national ratings averages, box-office grosses and music sales to decide on potential nominees. We are excited to integrate Visible Measures’ data and insights on music, television and movie audiences into the nomination process.” Visible Measures worked with the People’s Choice Awards to determine each potential nominees’ popularity on a True Reach basis, a unique measure of the total audience that has been exposed to an online video campaign – regardless of how widely the campaign spreads or where it appears. To measure True Reach, Visible Measures deploys a robust and patented set of technologies with the goal of capturing the universe of Internet video viewership data in near real-time.

Hmm, very enlightening. I mean, we still don’t know how the nominees are determined (for such categories as “Favorite TV Obsession” and “Favorite TV Guilty Pleasure,”), but at least we know the technologies involved are “robust,” perhaps with a clean finish and earthy aroma. Anyway, congratulations to Rachel Ray for winning best TV chef. Well deserved.



FAVORITE MOVIE

* The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Alice In Wonderland

Inception

Iron Man 2

Toy Story 3

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

*Johnny Depp

Leonardo DiCaprio

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Pattinson

Taylor Lautner

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

* Kristen Stewart

Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston

Julia Roberts

Katherine Heigl

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE

* Iron Man 2

Kick-Ass

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Robin Hood

Salt

FAVORITE ACTION STAR

* Jackie Chan

Angelina Jolie

Bradley Cooper

Jake Gyllenhaal

Robert Downey Jr.

FAVORITE DRAMA MOVIE

* The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Alice in Wonderland

Dear John

Inception

The Social Network

FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE

* Toy Story 3

Despicable Me

How to Train Your Dragon

The Karate Kid

Shrek Forever After

FAVORITE COMEDY MOVIE

* Grown Ups

Date Night

Easy A

Sex and the City 2

Valentine’s Day

FAVORITE COMEDIC STAR

* Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore

Steve Carell

Tina Fey

Will Ferrell

FAVORITE ON SCREEN TEAM

* The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner

Date Night, Tina Fey & Steve Carell

Inception, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao

Iron Man 2, Robert Downey Jr. & Don Cheadle

The Karate Kid, Jaden Smith & Jackie Chan

FAVORITE MOVIE STAR UNDER 25

* Zac Efron

Emma Watson

Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson

Vanessa Hudgens

FAVORITE HORROR MOVIE

* A Nightmare on Elm Street

The Crazies

The Last Exorcism

Let Me In

Resident Evil: Afterlife

FAVORITE TV DRAMA

* House

The Good Wife

Gossip Girl

Grey’s Anatomy

The Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE TV DRAMA ACTOR

* Hugh Laurie

Chace Crawford

Ian Somerhalder

Patrick Dempsey

Taye Diggs

FAVORITE TV DRAMA ACTRESS

* Lisa Edelstein

Blake Lively

Julianna Margulies

Kate Walsh

Sandra Oh

FAVORITE TV COMEDY

* Glee

The Big Bang Theory

How I Met Your Mother

Modern Family

Two and a Half Men

FAVORITE TV COMEDY ACTOR

* Neil Patrick Harris

Alec Baldwin

Jim Parsons

Matthew Morrison

Steve Carell

FAVORITE TV COMEDY ACTRESS

* Jane Lynch

Alyson Hannigan

Courteney Cox

Eva Longoria Parker

Tina Fey

FAVORITE COMPETITION SHOW

* American Idol

America’s Got Talent

Dancing With The Stars

Hell’s Kitchen

So You Think You Can Dance

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA

* Lie To Me

Bones

Criminal Minds

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NCIS

FAVORITE TV CRIME FIGHTER

* Tim Roth, Lie to Me

Emily Deschanel, Bones

Mariska Hargitay. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Mark Harmon, NCIS

Simon Baker, The Mentalist

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW

* Fringe

Smallville

Supernatural

True Blood

The Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE TALK SHOW HOST

* Conan O’Brien

Chelsea Handler

Ellen DeGeneres

George Lopez

Oprah Winfrey

FAVORITE TV OBSESSION

* Dexter

Burn Notice

Pretty Little Liars

True Blood

White Collar

FAVORITE TV GUILTY PLEASURE

* Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Jersey Shore

Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Tosh.O

FAVORITE TV GUEST STAR

* Demi Lovato, Grey’s Anatomy

Betty White, Community

Britney Spears, Glee

Carrie Underwood, How I Met Your Mother

Neil Patrick Harris, Glee

FAVORITE TV DOCTOR

* Gregory House, Hugh Laurie

Cristina Yang, Sandra Oh

Derek Shepherd, Patrick Dempsey

James Wilson, Robert Sean Leonard

Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo

FAVORITE TV FAMILY

* The Simpsons, The Simpsons

The Griffins, Family Guy

The Harpers, Two and a Half Men

The Pritchetts/Dunphys, Modern Family

The Scavos, Desperate Housewives

FAVORITE FAMILY TV MOVIE

* Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Beauty & the Briefcase

iCarly: iPsycho

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Starstruck

FAVORITE TV CHEF

* Rachael Ray

Bobby Flay

Gordon Ramsay

Jamie Oliver

Paula Deen

FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA

* Hawaii Five-O

Blue Bloods

Chase

The Defenders

Detroit 1-8-7

The Event

Hellcats

Law and Order: Los Angeles

Nikita

FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY

* $#*! My Dad Says

Better With You

Mike & Molly

No Ordinary Family

Outsourced

Raising Hope

Running Wilde

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

* Eminem

Enrique Iglesias

Michael Bublé

Tim McGraw

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

* Katy Perry

Carrie Underwood

Lady Gaga

P!nk

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE SONG

* Love The Way You Lie, by Eminem featuring Rihanna

Airplanes, by B.O.B featuring Hayley Williams of Paramore

California Gurls, by Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg

OMG, by Usher featuring Will.I.Am

Telephone, by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé

FAVORITE ROCK BAND

* Paramore

Daughtry

Linkin Park

Maroon 5

Nickelback

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

* Selena Gomez & the Scene

B.o.B.

Bruno Mars

Justin Bieber

Ke$ha

FAVORITE POP ARTIST

* Rihanna

Beyoncé

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

P!nk

FAVORITE COUNTRY ARTIST

* Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Lady Antebellum

Rascal Flatts

FAVORITE R&B ARTIST

* Usher

Alicia Keys

Beyoncé

Mary J. Blige

Ne-Yo

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST

* Eminem

Drake

Jay-Z

Ludacris

Snoop Dogg

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

* Love The Way You Lie by Eminem featuring Rihanna

Baby by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris

Teenage Dream by Katy Perry

Telephone by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé

Waka Waka by Shakira featuring Frshlyground

FAVORITE WEB SENSATION

* Katy Perry

Alicia Keys

Betty White

Jimmy Fallon

Teri Hatcher

FAVORITE VIRAL VIDEO STAR

* “Single Ladies” Devastation

Giant Double Rainbow

Greyson Chance “Paparazzi”

Madison Sq. Park Proposal

Tarp Surfing