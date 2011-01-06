‘Grown Ups’ Wins Best Picture at People’s Choice Awards

Senior Editor
01.06.11

I was trying hard not to mention the People’s Choice Awards today, the only awards show more asinine than the Golden Globes, but I couldn’t resist pointing out that “Favorite Comedy Movie” went to Grown Ups, the 10%-RottenTomatoes-rated Adam Sandler comedy Burnsy recently recognized as the worst movie of 2010, about which David Edwards of the DailyMirror wrote, “Frankly, if this makes you laugh even once, I recommend seeking medical advice.”

I imagine Kevin James celebrated by taking the cast out for a giant trough of McDonald’s cheeseburgers.  Anyway, as always, the winners were chosen via online voting, and the nominees… well, for that we go to the press release:

“With an ever-increasing audience base, Internet video has become a critical component of the overall media landscape with increasing cultural importance,” said People Choice Awards President Fred Nelson. “The People’s Choice Awards have historically incorporated third-party data like national ratings averages, box-office grosses and music sales to decide on potential nominees. We are excited to integrate Visible Measures’ data and insights on music, television and movie audiences into the nomination process.”

Visible Measures worked with the People’s Choice Awards to determine each potential nominees’ popularity on a True Reach basis, a unique measure of the total audience that has been exposed to an online video campaign – regardless of how widely the campaign spreads or where it appears. To measure True Reach, Visible Measures deploys a robust and patented set of technologies with the goal of capturing the universe of Internet video viewership data in near real-time.

Hmm, very enlightening.  I mean, we still don’t know how the nominees are determined (for such categories as “Favorite TV Obsession” and “Favorite TV Guilty Pleasure,”), but at least we know the technologies involved are “robust,” perhaps with a clean finish and earthy aroma.  Anyway, congratulations to Rachel Ray for winning best TV chef.  Well deserved.


FAVORITE MOVIE
* The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Alice In Wonderland
Inception
Iron Man 2
Toy Story 3

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
*Johnny Depp
Leonardo DiCaprio
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Pattinson
Taylor Lautner

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
* Kristen Stewart
Angelina Jolie
Jennifer Aniston
Julia Roberts
Katherine Heigl

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE
* Iron Man 2
Kick-Ass
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Robin Hood
Salt

FAVORITE ACTION STAR
* Jackie Chan
Angelina Jolie
Bradley Cooper
Jake Gyllenhaal
Robert Downey Jr.

FAVORITE DRAMA MOVIE
* The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Alice in Wonderland
Dear John
Inception
The Social Network

FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE
* Toy Story 3
Despicable Me
How to Train Your Dragon
The Karate Kid
Shrek Forever After

FAVORITE COMEDY MOVIE
* Grown Ups
Date Night
Easy A
Sex and the City 2
Valentine’s Day

FAVORITE COMEDIC STAR
* Adam Sandler
Drew Barrymore
Steve Carell
Tina Fey
Will Ferrell

FAVORITE ON SCREEN TEAM
* The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner
Date Night, Tina Fey & Steve Carell
Inception, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao
Iron Man 2, Robert Downey Jr. & Don Cheadle
The Karate Kid, Jaden Smith & Jackie Chan

FAVORITE MOVIE STAR UNDER 25
* Zac Efron
Emma Watson
Kristen Stewart
Robert Pattinson
Vanessa Hudgens

FAVORITE HORROR MOVIE
* A Nightmare on Elm Street
The Crazies
The Last Exorcism
Let Me In
Resident Evil: Afterlife

FAVORITE TV DRAMA
* House
The Good Wife
Gossip Girl
Grey’s Anatomy
The Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE TV DRAMA ACTOR
* Hugh Laurie
Chace Crawford
Ian Somerhalder
Patrick Dempsey
Taye Diggs

FAVORITE TV DRAMA ACTRESS
* Lisa Edelstein
Blake Lively
Julianna Margulies
Kate Walsh
Sandra Oh

FAVORITE TV COMEDY
* Glee
The Big Bang Theory
How I Met Your Mother
Modern Family
Two and a Half Men

FAVORITE TV COMEDY ACTOR
* Neil Patrick Harris
Alec Baldwin
Jim Parsons
Matthew Morrison
Steve Carell

FAVORITE TV COMEDY ACTRESS
* Jane Lynch
Alyson Hannigan
Courteney Cox
Eva Longoria Parker
Tina Fey

FAVORITE COMPETITION SHOW
* American Idol
America’s Got Talent
Dancing With The Stars
Hell’s Kitchen
So You Think You Can Dance

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA
* Lie To Me
Bones
Criminal Minds
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
NCIS

FAVORITE TV CRIME FIGHTER
* Tim Roth, Lie to Me
Emily Deschanel, Bones
Mariska Hargitay. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Mark Harmon, NCIS
Simon Baker, The Mentalist

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW
* Fringe
Smallville
Supernatural
True Blood
The Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE TALK SHOW HOST
* Conan O’Brien
Chelsea Handler
Ellen DeGeneres
George Lopez
Oprah Winfrey

FAVORITE TV OBSESSION
* Dexter
Burn Notice
Pretty Little Liars
True Blood
White Collar

FAVORITE TV GUILTY PLEASURE
* Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Jersey Shore
Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Tosh.O

FAVORITE TV GUEST STAR
* Demi Lovato, Grey’s Anatomy
Betty White, Community
Britney Spears, Glee
Carrie Underwood, How I Met Your Mother
Neil Patrick Harris, Glee

FAVORITE TV DOCTOR
* Gregory House, Hugh Laurie
Cristina Yang, Sandra Oh
Derek Shepherd, Patrick Dempsey
James Wilson, Robert Sean Leonard
Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo

FAVORITE TV FAMILY
* The Simpsons, The Simpsons
The Griffins, Family Guy
The Harpers, Two and a Half Men
The Pritchetts/Dunphys, Modern Family
The Scavos, Desperate Housewives

FAVORITE FAMILY TV MOVIE
* Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Beauty & the Briefcase
iCarly: iPsycho
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Starstruck

FAVORITE TV CHEF
* Rachael Ray
Bobby Flay
Gordon Ramsay
Jamie Oliver
Paula Deen

FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA
* Hawaii Five-O
Blue Bloods
Chase
The Defenders
Detroit 1-8-7
The Event
Hellcats
Law and Order: Los Angeles
Nikita

FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY
* $#*! My Dad Says
Better With You
Mike & Molly
No Ordinary Family
Outsourced
Raising Hope
Running Wilde

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
* Eminem
Enrique Iglesias
Michael Bublé
Tim McGraw
Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
* Katy Perry
Carrie Underwood
Lady Gaga
P!nk
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE SONG
* Love The Way You Lie, by Eminem featuring Rihanna
Airplanes, by B.O.B featuring Hayley Williams of Paramore
California Gurls, by Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg
OMG, by Usher featuring Will.I.Am
Telephone, by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé

FAVORITE ROCK BAND
* Paramore
Daughtry
Linkin Park
Maroon 5
Nickelback

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
* Selena Gomez & the Scene
B.o.B.
Bruno Mars
Justin Bieber
Ke$ha

FAVORITE POP ARTIST
* Rihanna
Beyoncé
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
P!nk

FAVORITE COUNTRY ARTIST
* Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Lady Antebellum
Rascal Flatts

FAVORITE R&B ARTIST
* Usher
Alicia Keys
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
Ne-Yo

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST
* Eminem
Drake
Jay-Z
Ludacris
Snoop Dogg

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
* Love The Way You Lie by Eminem featuring Rihanna
Baby by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris
Teenage Dream by Katy Perry
Telephone by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé
Waka Waka by Shakira featuring Frshlyground

FAVORITE WEB SENSATION
* Katy Perry
Alicia Keys
Betty White
Jimmy Fallon
Teri Hatcher

FAVORITE VIRAL VIDEO STAR
* “Single Ladies” Devastation
Giant Double Rainbow
Greyson Chance “Paparazzi”
Madison Sq. Park Proposal
Tarp Surfing

