‘Grown Ups’ Wins Best Picture at People’s Choice Awards

I was trying hard not to mention the People’s Choice Awards today, the only awards show more asinine than the Golden Globes, but I couldn’t resist pointing out that “Favorite Comedy Movie” went to Grown Ups, the 10%-RottenTomatoes-rated Adam Sandler comedy Burnsy recently recognized as the worst movie of 2010, about which David Edwards of the DailyMirror wrote, “Frankly, if this makes you laugh even once, I recommend seeking medical advice.”
I imagine Kevin James celebrated by taking the cast out for a giant trough of McDonald’s cheeseburgers. Anyway, as always, the winners were chosen via online voting, and the nominees… well, for that we go to the press release:
“With an ever-increasing audience base, Internet video has become a critical component of the overall media landscape with increasing cultural importance,” said People Choice Awards President Fred Nelson. “The People’s Choice Awards have historically incorporated third-party data like national ratings averages, box-office grosses and music sales to decide on potential nominees. We are excited to integrate Visible Measures’ data and insights on music, television and movie audiences into the nomination process.”
Visible Measures worked with the People’s Choice Awards to determine each potential nominees’ popularity on a True Reach basis, a unique measure of the total audience that has been exposed to an online video campaign – regardless of how widely the campaign spreads or where it appears. To measure True Reach, Visible Measures deploys a robust and patented set of technologies with the goal of capturing the universe of Internet video viewership data in near real-time.
Hmm, very enlightening. I mean, we still don’t know how the nominees are determined (for such categories as “Favorite TV Obsession” and “Favorite TV Guilty Pleasure,”), but at least we know the technologies involved are “robust,” perhaps with a clean finish and earthy aroma. Anyway, congratulations to Rachel Ray for winning best TV chef. Well deserved.
FAVORITE MOVIE
* The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Alice In Wonderland
Inception
Iron Man 2
Toy Story 3
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
*Johnny Depp
Leonardo DiCaprio
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Pattinson
Taylor Lautner
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
* Kristen Stewart
Angelina Jolie
Jennifer Aniston
Julia Roberts
Katherine Heigl
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE
* Iron Man 2
Kick-Ass
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Robin Hood
Salt
FAVORITE ACTION STAR
* Jackie Chan
Angelina Jolie
Bradley Cooper
Jake Gyllenhaal
Robert Downey Jr.
FAVORITE DRAMA MOVIE
* The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Alice in Wonderland
Dear John
Inception
The Social Network
FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE
* Toy Story 3
Despicable Me
How to Train Your Dragon
The Karate Kid
Shrek Forever After
FAVORITE COMEDY MOVIE
* Grown Ups
Date Night
Easy A
Sex and the City 2
Valentine’s Day
FAVORITE COMEDIC STAR
* Adam Sandler
Drew Barrymore
Steve Carell
Tina Fey
Will Ferrell
FAVORITE ON SCREEN TEAM
* The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner
Date Night, Tina Fey & Steve Carell
Inception, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao
Iron Man 2, Robert Downey Jr. & Don Cheadle
The Karate Kid, Jaden Smith & Jackie Chan
FAVORITE MOVIE STAR UNDER 25
* Zac Efron
Emma Watson
Kristen Stewart
Robert Pattinson
Vanessa Hudgens
FAVORITE HORROR MOVIE
* A Nightmare on Elm Street
The Crazies
The Last Exorcism
Let Me In
Resident Evil: Afterlife
FAVORITE TV DRAMA
* House
The Good Wife
Gossip Girl
Grey’s Anatomy
The Vampire Diaries
FAVORITE TV DRAMA ACTOR
* Hugh Laurie
Chace Crawford
Ian Somerhalder
Patrick Dempsey
Taye Diggs
FAVORITE TV DRAMA ACTRESS
* Lisa Edelstein
Blake Lively
Julianna Margulies
Kate Walsh
Sandra Oh
FAVORITE TV COMEDY
* Glee
The Big Bang Theory
How I Met Your Mother
Modern Family
Two and a Half Men
FAVORITE TV COMEDY ACTOR
* Neil Patrick Harris
Alec Baldwin
Jim Parsons
Matthew Morrison
Steve Carell
FAVORITE TV COMEDY ACTRESS
* Jane Lynch
Alyson Hannigan
Courteney Cox
Eva Longoria Parker
Tina Fey
FAVORITE COMPETITION SHOW
* American Idol
America’s Got Talent
Dancing With The Stars
Hell’s Kitchen
So You Think You Can Dance
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA
* Lie To Me
Bones
Criminal Minds
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
NCIS
FAVORITE TV CRIME FIGHTER
* Tim Roth, Lie to Me
Emily Deschanel, Bones
Mariska Hargitay. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Mark Harmon, NCIS
Simon Baker, The Mentalist
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW
* Fringe
Smallville
Supernatural
True Blood
The Vampire Diaries
FAVORITE TALK SHOW HOST
* Conan O’Brien
Chelsea Handler
Ellen DeGeneres
George Lopez
Oprah Winfrey
FAVORITE TV OBSESSION
* Dexter
Burn Notice
Pretty Little Liars
True Blood
White Collar
FAVORITE TV GUILTY PLEASURE
* Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Jersey Shore
Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Tosh.O
FAVORITE TV GUEST STAR
* Demi Lovato, Grey’s Anatomy
Betty White, Community
Britney Spears, Glee
Carrie Underwood, How I Met Your Mother
Neil Patrick Harris, Glee
FAVORITE TV DOCTOR
* Gregory House, Hugh Laurie
Cristina Yang, Sandra Oh
Derek Shepherd, Patrick Dempsey
James Wilson, Robert Sean Leonard
Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo
FAVORITE TV FAMILY
* The Simpsons, The Simpsons
The Griffins, Family Guy
The Harpers, Two and a Half Men
The Pritchetts/Dunphys, Modern Family
The Scavos, Desperate Housewives
FAVORITE FAMILY TV MOVIE
* Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Beauty & the Briefcase
iCarly: iPsycho
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Starstruck
FAVORITE TV CHEF
* Rachael Ray
Bobby Flay
Gordon Ramsay
Jamie Oliver
Paula Deen
FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA
* Hawaii Five-O
Blue Bloods
Chase
The Defenders
Detroit 1-8-7
The Event
Hellcats
Law and Order: Los Angeles
Nikita
FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY
* $#*! My Dad Says
Better With You
Mike & Molly
No Ordinary Family
Outsourced
Raising Hope
Running Wilde
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
* Eminem
Enrique Iglesias
Michael Bublé
Tim McGraw
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
* Katy Perry
Carrie Underwood
Lady Gaga
P!nk
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE SONG
* Love The Way You Lie, by Eminem featuring Rihanna
Airplanes, by B.O.B featuring Hayley Williams of Paramore
California Gurls, by Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg
OMG, by Usher featuring Will.I.Am
Telephone, by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé
FAVORITE ROCK BAND
* Paramore
Daughtry
Linkin Park
Maroon 5
Nickelback
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
* Selena Gomez & the Scene
B.o.B.
Bruno Mars
Justin Bieber
Ke$ha
FAVORITE POP ARTIST
* Rihanna
Beyoncé
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
P!nk
FAVORITE COUNTRY ARTIST
* Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Lady Antebellum
Rascal Flatts
FAVORITE R&B ARTIST
* Usher
Alicia Keys
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
Ne-Yo
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST
* Eminem
Drake
Jay-Z
Ludacris
Snoop Dogg
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
* Love The Way You Lie by Eminem featuring Rihanna
Baby by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris
Teenage Dream by Katy Perry
Telephone by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé
Waka Waka by Shakira featuring Frshlyground
FAVORITE WEB SENSATION
* Katy Perry
Alicia Keys
Betty White
Jimmy Fallon
Teri Hatcher
FAVORITE VIRAL VIDEO STAR
* “Single Ladies” Devastation
Giant Double Rainbow
Greyson Chance “Paparazzi”
Madison Sq. Park Proposal
Tarp Surfing
This country is so fucked.
Lince, it’s not funny to joke about shit like this, now put up the real lists.
Fuck the 5 billion birds dying, this right here, is the sign of impending apocalypse.
What was it up against? A snuff film featuring the KKK fighting a 5 year old with a good tan?
*Goes up to read article he purposely skipped to post question.
“We’ve replaced the People’s Choice award winners with the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice winners, let’s see if anyone notices…”
Did they confuse the word people with psych ward again?
Looking at those winers I have to assume their “robust and patented set of technologies” are just an elaborate ruse to circumvent child predator laws.
no antoine dodson? wtf PCA wtf
Wait, Glee is a comedy? I thought it was a (effeminately) drama. Unfortunately I didn’t have the lung capacity to sustain my mouth fart throughout the entire post. Sorry, I know you were counting on me.
*Looks at favorite comedy list
Okay. Aside from Easy A which I have not seen, I can see why it won. I mean just off principle any ways.
*Looks at all of the categories
And now that racist snuff film is starting to sound like a good idea.
When isn’t a racist snuff film a good idea?
Any time after Labor day?
I was bored and watching the entry feed for this thing online. I think at least 1/4 of my brain died while the “hosts” wanked each other off and accosted the guests that were coming in.
They didn’t even know who it was they were talking to. I know for a fact that these events give out lists with photos and the names of the people coming in along with what they are known for. Apparently the People’s Choice is for illiteracy and being a moron.
But yes, you know Eclipse was a 100 times better than Inception, right?
Katherine Heigl for favorite movie actress?! Katherine Fucking Heigl?!
Great, now I hate humanity. I hope you’re happy, People’s Choice Awards.
I’m assuming the statuette they give for this award is a chrome dildo in the shape of P. T. Barnum.
So Tosh.0 is a guilty pleasure but these people willfully vote Glee number one comedy. FUCK YOU! SUCK MY DICK!
So, according to this patently robust method, exposure equals popularity? A lot of people watched the clip of Hitler from Der Untergang. Man, Hitler must be one popular dude.
I’m actually thankful for this post, lately I’ve been pretty lazy about getting that bomb shelter finished
Ace-The PCA just called, they say, “More like ‘Der Unter-schlong!’, right fag?”
The amazing thing is that some of the nominees and winners *aren’t* total abortions. Although if they really took Internet votes into account Cera would have pranced away with Best Actor.
Can’t believe Favre won Best Cock. That was Diggler’s to lose.
It took me 10 minutes of Wikipooping to figure out that PCA = People’s Choice Awards. I are so, so smart.
Unter-schlong, is that a Jewish dicktuck?
I never thought I’d type this, but I’m starting to understand Ted Kaczynski a little bit more each day.
Menace-we normally lean “Dennis Rader” around here, but Teddy is solid.
GRRR…RADER NATION!!!
LOL, well Alex O’Loughlin (sp?) is probably crying right now. Moonlight won best new drama the year it came out and was cancelled like 3 months later. Shall he continue his winning streak with 50?
Schindler’s List was a list of names that people were very happy to be on. This is the opposite.
I wish that if they had to pick a fat guy to replace Farley it would at least be Ethan Supplee. He is a good guy (the first time I met him was eleven years ago when he was at least twice his current weight), a great physical comic, and actually pretty damn good at doing all of the comedic things Farley did. I mean, this was an abortion of a movie and an idea, but if it was going to suck at least use someone who deserves to be in something other than a glorified extra in Missile The Size of the Chrysler Building.
The People’s Choice Awards is a experiment to see how many Americans will defect to al-qaeda.
Kevin James finally has something to accompany his trophies for “Fartiest Fart” and “Most Likely To Be Shown Ringside as Joe Rogan Grasps for Something Nice to Say.”