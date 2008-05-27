GRR, TITS AND FIRE

Senior Editor
05.27.08 60 Comments

This is the teaser poster for Witchblade, a comic book movie that will be out next year.  I don’t know much about the plot, but I’m guessing it involves tits and dragons, tits and aliens, tits and robots, or some combination of the three. 

The story follows a specially chosen female who comes into possession of “a supernatural, sentient artifact with immense destructive and protective powers” called the Witchblade. The jewel-encrusted gauntlet gives the wearer extraordinary powers. The feature length theatrical live-action film will take a “more horror [sic]-based approach.” [/Film]

It’s part of a critically acclaimed series of graphic novels whose titles also include Slut Dagger, DVDAK-47, and of course, Lesbotank.

