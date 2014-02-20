‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Trailer Set To The ‘Parks and Recreation’ Theme Is A Thing Of Beauty

I’ve been posting trailers to the Internet for nearly a decade now, and it’s gotten to the point where I rarely work up much enthusiasm. Most trailers today are all the same: A little Hanz Zimmer here, a punchline there, explosion, explosion, kiss, explosion, menacing statement. But I was blown away by that Guardians of the Galaxy trailer. It’s not that it was completely original, but the sense of humor, the editing of the trailer, and how it managed to sneak in a couple of extended moments, rather than jumping from one quick cut to the next. It really is an impressive trailer.

That said, the first 20 seconds of the Parks and Recreation mash-up? It’s goddamn perfect.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

AwesomenesstvX