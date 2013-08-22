Oscar-Nominated Bradley Cooper Offered Role As Talking Raccoon

The Academy better start warming up Oscar nom number two for Bradley Cooper, because, in a story first reported by LatinoReview, the Silver Linings Playbook star has been offered the role of a talking Raccoon in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Galaxy is being directed by Super‘s James Gunn and scheduled for an August 2014 release. It seems like the perfect role for Bradley Cooper, because I finally won’t have to look at his disgusting face. Oh God, the flowing locks, the twinkling blue eyes – he’s hideous!
Marvel is already in production on Galaxy in London with a cast that includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista as space-spanning adventurers.
Also among the Guardians are Groot, a giant tree-man, and Rocket Raccoon, a genetically engineered procyonid with a knack for guns and explosives. Both characters will be CGI creations, and Raccoon has already proven himself to be a favorite among the fanboy crowd. (Vin Diesel is in talks to voice Groot.) [THR]
The Hollywood Reporter piece notes that a deal hasn’t yet been made and Cooper’s negotiations have just begun. But how much could there possibly be to discuss? Voice acting has to be the best gig ever.
“Okay, so we’ll pay you $2 million and you can record all of your lines at the same time and it should take you less than a day.”
“….Hmm. Sounds good, but… would it be possible to do them over the phone?”
[Picture via Getty]
Nothing would be more embarrassing than starring in The Hangover 3.
It’s insane and I love it.
On a side note, B. Coop in that suit? SWOON.
He will only do it if the raccoon get’s a perm.
Much like Marc Webb landing the Spider-man directing gig, the producers decided to hand out roles based on typing relevant words into IMDB and selecting the first result.
Bradley Cooper is America’s favorite coon.
Has Latino Review been right about anything?
Yeah, every time I see something reported from LatinoReview I pretty much assume it’s exactly what’s not going to happen
Meh pesci would be better
I’d have gone with somebody more like Michael Ironside or Clancy Brown.
H Jon Benjamin is the only choice
So for all the other roles they choose the best fit rather than their celebrity status, then for Rocket Raccoon they go fuck it, Bradley Cooper
At first I thought they were making a live version of The Raccoons and that made me SO GD HAPPY. I can just picture Adrian Brody as Cyril Sneer.