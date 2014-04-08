‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Looks Awesomely Weird In This New Clip

Senior Editor
04.08.14

I was sitting on the left with the other haters after Captain America 2, now even more so of the opinion that Marvel is at their best when they’re doing goofy fun, and at their dullest when they’re doing serious. But Guardians of the Galaxy has James Gunn on as director, Chris Pratt, a murderous raccoon, and Vin Diesel as a talking tree, which definitely sounds like a recipe for weird and goofy to me. MTV just released a new extended clip, and in my professional opinion… uh… yeah, this looks f*cking awesome.

John C. Reilly, a screaming raccoon shooting a machine gun, and the whole thing ends with “Hooked On A Feeling?” My God, I think I’m fully tumescent (what, you don’t get hard over John C. Reilly?). It’s really hard to get the tone right with these movies, and I think James Gunn might be the absolute perfect choice.

Opens August 1st.

