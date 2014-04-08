‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Looks Awesomely Weird In This New Clip

I was sitting on the left with the other haters after Captain America 2, now even more so of the opinion that Marvel is at their best when they’re doing goofy fun, and at their dullest when they’re doing serious. But Guardians of the Galaxy has James Gunn on as director, Chris Pratt, a murderous raccoon, and Vin Diesel as a talking tree, which definitely sounds like a recipe for weird and goofy to me. MTV just released a new extended clip, and in my professional opinion… uh… yeah, this looks f*cking awesome.
John C. Reilly, a screaming raccoon shooting a machine gun, and the whole thing ends with “Hooked On A Feeling?” My God, I think I’m fully tumescent (what, you don’t get hard over John C. Reilly?). It’s really hard to get the tone right with these movies, and I think James Gunn might be the absolute perfect choice.
Opens August 1st.
You had me at John C. Reilly.
No one has a better voice than Serafinowicz.
I am inclined to agree with you. It’s a lot easier to enjoy a movie like this that doesn’t take itself too seriously.
What? I thought movies about comic books had to be DARK AND GRRRRIIIIIITTTTTTTYYYYY!!!!!!!!! ARGH!!!!
If this lighthearted bullshit catches on it could fuck up my chances of getting my gritty family circus reboot optioned. In my take on the classic comic, the dad is an alcoholic struggling to hold down a job, the mom is doing tricks to make ends meet, and PJ murders everyone in their sleep with a hammer.
Dude, that ship has sailed.
This movie is tracking especially well with roadkill devotees since Rocket Raccoon gives them a bonus belly boner.
The more I see about this movie, the more I want it in my eyeballs immediately.
I just hope they can squeeze in a Pawnee raccoon infestation reference.
“New Clip” = 10 seconds of new footage, then the trailer again.
Also, a hard-ass military dude would never say “A-holes” (at least, outside of a green band trailer).
And who’s paying all these bloggers to say James Gunn “is perfect for this”?? Based on what? Slither and Scooby-Doo??
Clearly, I don’t get the hype behind this movie.
Did you miss the parts with a raccoon firing a machine gun?
Based on Super.
The military guy in this space movie with crazy talking raccoons and trees that walk doesn’t speak in a realistic manner.
The hype is that it’s about some small part of the marvel universe that most people no nothing about. It does say Marvel on the label though so $$$$.
Also Chris Pratt playing the character he was born to play.. of course that’s same part in every show/movie he’s in but still he’s ripped.
Based on this comment, are we to assume that JJ = Greggggg Easterbrook?
My uncle is a career military guy and always got a lot of shit because he refuses to curse. Even earned him the callsign Gomer.
@David Bowies Nipple Antennae
Not wordy enough and not enough referring to self in 3rd person
@MarineToddsNobelPeacePrize I like the Chris Pratt character a lot better than a lot of other characters.
I loved Cap 2 and I think that this looks equally awesome, in a different way. Marvel really has a knack for making different types of movies that I end up liking.
This seems like it was made in the spirit of The Fifth Element.
I mean that in the best possible way.
There is no other way that could be taken. Because that movie is the best.
unfortunately there is no best possible way of putting that.
@MarineToddsNobelPeacePrize you’re just a hater, clearly.
@Mechakisc I’m sorry but I just didn’t like the 5th element (I don’t hate anything like my mommy taught me) and I’m a big of Mila Jovovich (Resident Evil movies were better) and Bruce Willis.
@MarineToddsNobelPeacePrize Ok, if you like RE and dislike 5E, I can give you a pass.
Dark and gritty would be cool if it was about how Captain America unfriends Black Widow when he finds out she likes buttsex, and then spends the rest of the film trying to reconcile that with his deep urge to pump her big fat dumper. Then there’s a scene where he under duress and gets buttfucked by the villain and realizes that he was wrong about Black Widow; so when he defeats the villain and goes back to her she’s all like “i cant be with some punk bitch.” And he’s all like “thats very russian and not american of you. im captain america wtf am i doing trying to bang a russian. fuck outta here shit tits.” Fin.
+1 for the phrase, “big fat dumper.” I almost choked on my Cheez-Its laughing.
+1 Shit Tits. This is fantastic
I feel like this should have a soundtrack by Queen. And not in a bad way.
Yeah, this does remind me a bit of Flash Gordon. I sure hope Brian Blessed (checks Google, makes sure he is still alive) has a cameo.
I wanna listen to that song now! Plus one Bob Gel-doh.
It’s okay. He could use a win today.
According to Edgar Wright’s Twitter feed, Captain America 2 not only has Jenny Agutter, but also Jenny Agutter kung fu. I usually agree with your reviews, Vince, (and I too despise lazy ass shaky-cam/blurry-edit action movies) but that was a critical oversight.
I’m fine with this space buffoonery they call a movie, but they need to keep their grubby mitts off future Avengers screen time that should be allotted to Hulk kicking much ass, RDJ zingers, and James Spader as an artificially intelligent living automaton with an Oedipus Complex who, if modeled after Tony Stark, will have a serious alcohol abuse problem and stick his metal robodick all up in Pepper’s guts.
Ok… I’ll allow these space jockeys to steal 3 mins of Avengers time… if its Spadertron and Rocket Squirrel eiffel towering ScarJo… but that’s it!! Fake Bret would love that scene I think.
1. They can have any and all time allotted to Natalie Portman’s character because she is BORING.
2. -1 for “all up in … guts”. That phrase makes me want to never have sex again.
@Tacos_Gigante Weird, that phrase made me want to go find a nice ScarJo looking hooker.
Vince have you not seen the actual trailer for Guardians yet? Other than blowing himself out of the hole (heh), the full trailer is the same clip but does a much better job of setting up the tone of the movie than this clip. Same song too.
I was wondering the same…
Macklin, you son of a bitch.
Karen Gillan? Sold.
Vin Diesel? Only the voice, but I need to see this.
This looks great…
but….
I hate that that Nova dude says “A-holes” instead of “assholes.” Even if its just dubbed for the trailer. It irks me. IRKS!
Somehow I completely missed James Gunn is directing this. Super is my favorite movie from the last few years.