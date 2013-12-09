127 Hours Subject Aron Ralston Arrested After Domestic Incident

Hey, remember Aron Ralston? I’ll give you a hint, he was that guy who amputated his own arm with a pocket knife to free himself from a boulder he was pinned underneath, who in 2010 was immortalized by Danny Boyle and James Franco in the mostly-forgotten awards-bait classic 127 Hours. Yeah, that guy. He was recently arrested in Denver over some kind of domestic incident. Meaning the sequel could be equally dark, and probably not as uplifting.
Ralston, 38, was arrested Saturday night and is being held in the Denver City Jail facing one count of assault and one count of wrongs to minors.
Denver property records list the owner of the single-family residence as Vita Shannon, 38. Police arrested Shannon at the same time as Ralston, and she faces the same charges. [DenverPost]
Well, let’s hope it was all just a misunderstanding. Because otherwise, he could join the all-time, amputee domestic abuse hall of shame, along with the drummer from Def Leppard and Oscar Pistorius. Jesus Christ, can you believe that this happens often enough for it to be a phenomenon? I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.
