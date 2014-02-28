The 2014 Oscars Swag Bag Includes A Gift Certificate For Vaginal Rejuvenation, Among Other Things

The 2013 Oscar nominee swag bag was valued somewhere in the neighborhood of $55,000 and was filled with everything from travel vouchers to expensive tequila to something called a “Vampire Facelift,” which sounds like something you might need after a vacation full of chugging expensive tequila. This all seemed quite extravagant and unnecessary (as evidenced by the inclusion of $60 worth of gluten-free macaroons and a $24 copy of Leeza Gibbons self-help book Take 2: Your Guide to Happy Endings and New Beginnings, respectively), but “extravagant and unnecessary” is one of the things Hollywood does best, so let’s do it all again, shall we? But this time let’s do it BIGGER and WEIRDER.
Business Insider has a full rundown of everything inside this year’s $85,000 bag (!), which I recommend reading from top to bottom in your best Robin Leach voice for full effect. Here are some of my favorites:
- $2,700 – An “O-Shot,” which is a vaginal rejuvenation procedure that claims to help boost a woman’s sex drive.
- $6.49 – A DrainWig, which prevents hair clogs in your shower drain.
- $95.35 – Horse shampoo and conditioner made for human hair, which (a) exists, and (b) will also prevent clogs in your shower drain, I guess.
- $16,000 – Hair transplant. In case the horse shampoo doesn’t work.
- $120 – His and hers Mace brand pepper spray guns. What do his and hers pepper spray guns look like? I’m glad you asked.
- $280 – High-end organic maple syrup from Rouge Maple. (Fun fact: A repeat entry, as last year’s bag contained $120 worth of the product. This means that repeat nominees Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams will soon be the proud owners of $400 worth of maple syrup.)
- $1,571.98 – Pet supplies, including a year’s supply “pet electrolytes.”
- Vacations galore, featuring a $2,000 trip to Hawaii, a $3,300 trip to Mexico, a $15,000 walking tour of Japan, a $7,000 “train excursion” across the Canadian Rockies, and a $9,000 Vegas package that includes everything from high-end cookies and cupcakes to — and I promise I am not making this up — meet and greets with Meat Loaf, the cast of Pawn Stars, and Boyz II Men.
So there you have it. If you’re a balding Oscar nominee who needs her vagina rejuvenated and would really like to pepper spray Boyz II Men in Las Vegas, this Sunday will be your lucky day, win or lose.
Source: Business Insider
“Meatloaf, the cast of Pawn Stars, and Boyz II Men”
Jesus H. Christ, what did Boyz II Men do to get lumped in with those mongoloids?
The answer is “nothing in the past 10 years”
Paradise by the Dashboard Light
They’ve come…to the eeeeend of…the road…
Is Jared Leto the only nominee that can use every item in this bag?
NNnice.
That was great.
It’s insane to me that people who have more money than God get so much free shit thrown at them. Like, I could really use ONE of those trips but there is no way I could pay for it. And no one is offering me a free one.
They can keep the rest of that crap though. Except the maple syrup. I love maple syrup.
It’s the same reason that the richest girl at my high school got offered a full ride scholarship to USC.
Money recognizes money.
Why is the guy carrying the giant statue wearing rubber gloves? Is he afraid he’ll trip and accidentally give the Oscar a free prostate exam?
Given the camo color scheme, I can only assume the men’s pepper spray gun is meant to be used on wildlife. Good luck, asshole deer.
Now I’ve got Hall & Oates “Adult Education” song going through my head but with “Vaginal Rejuvination”…..
With that much maple syrup in their possession, JLaw and Amy Adams are now required to file tax returns in Canada.
I love that of all the fancy hair care products they could get… they’re getting Mane & Tail.
I wonder how many of them actually use those vacations. If i was a rich celeb i would probably give them to make-a-wish to increase my reputation amongst the commoners.
“Hi this is [REDACTED] from CAA calling for Mr. [REDACTED]. I’m sorry, but Mrs. Streep is very insistent that she simply cannot commit unless the Pawn Star guys are FOR SURE going to be there.”
I feel better knowing those fucks might have to meet Chumlee
Are pet electrolytes, which should be called petrolytes, any different than what I get from Gatorade?
Who cares, it’s what plants need
“Help yourself to the Mane & Tail – but don’t even LOOK at the Verticoli.”
The swag bag mace pepper spray in “shape of gun” is an horrible accident waiting to happen. The NRA influence on the red carpet as we seek Gun control & repeal of idiotic Stand Your Ground. #Oscars
I can’t see Leonardo DiCaprio searching out Chum Lee to tell him how big of a fan he is.