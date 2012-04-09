Guy collecting workers comp gets caught being a Wrath of the Titans extra

A male nurse in Wales was fired recently when it was discovered that he spent days carrying around armor and swords in a quarry as an extra on Wrath of the Titans last summer when he was supposed to be at home collecting sick-leave pay for a bad back. RELEASE THE KRAKEN! (*takes huge bong load*) Haha, what?

Mark Preece, 33, dreamt up a fantasy of his own by telling his bosses he had a back injury and was unfit to work.

But he was well enough to play a soldier in battle scenes in the Hollywood sword and sorcery movie.

Preece got full sick pay while also receiving his wages as an extra.

Prosecutor Ruth Hale said: “He even lied to a doctor so he could get a sick note to cover for the days he was on set.”

Film fan Preece pulled the scam after he found out that scenes for the film were being shot 20 miles from his home.

Preece, who was a community nursing assistant and was meant to be caring for adults with learning disabilities, spent days clambering around a quarry in his soldier’s uniform last summer in Trefil, Blaenau Gwent.

Preece, of Ebbw Vale, admitted fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information, theft and obtaining services dishonestly.

Caerphilly magistrates ordered him to do 180 hours of unpaid work and to pay £500 costs.

Preece’s former employer, the Aneurin Bevan Health Board, says his scam was “indefensible.” [Wales News via Mirror]

Aw, that seems like a harsh penalty for a guy who played a little hooky. What I don’t understand is how a bad back would keep you from caring for adults with learning disabilities in the first place. “What’s the matter, Johnny, still can’t read? Well what if I tear this phone book in half? KIIYAAAAAH!”