Because when I think ‘country music video’, I think ‘Gwyneth Paltrow’

I don’t know about you, but when I read about the inspirational kabbalah beauty creams and decorative botox clutches in Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop.com newsletter, the first impression I get of her is “wide eyed dreamer that just rolled in off a dusty midwest bus.” In fact, I think her and the Coldplay guy were John Cougar’s inspiration for “Jack and Diane.”
Anyway, as you may have already guessed, this is the music video for the song “Country Strong”, from Gwyneth Paltrow’s upcoming film, Country Strong, which opens nationwide on January 7th. No word on whether she has plans to pursue a country singing career after this, but it’s pretty hilarious that Hollywood expects the heartland to buy Gwyneth Paltrow as a country gal. Haha, just kidding, of course. They think pro wrestling is real. You throw on a cowboy hat and get their toes tapping, these dung punters’ll believe anything you tell ’em. A junior college chick once let me get to third base during a Razorbacks game after I convinced her I was an Earnhardt. Hell, look at Kenny Chesney. I’m pretty sure that guy went to a performing arts high school in Berkeley.
I call bullshit, the Earnhardts don’t have gay clown hair.
They call hick women Country Strong because they can get that keg out of the truck fast enough to not get beat.
*pops a boner*
Well howdy pardner.
“This is a little ditty about my cheatin’, no good, ex-husband. It’s called, “Drownin’ My Sorrows in Organic, Fair Trade, Half-Caff Soy Lattes (Keep Your Biscotti To Yourself)”
BULLSHIT, DONK! EARNHARDTS WEAR PLAID ALL THE FUCKING TIME YOU COCKNOSED MENTAL FAILURE!
After seeing how much money The Blind Side made Hollywood is certain they could probably sell Aziz Ansari as a country singer
You see, Donk, that’s the beauty of a cowboy hat. Hides the gay clown hair.
Country Strength < Retard Strength
Retard Redneck = "EENHNVINSTIBOOL!!!!"
“Thanks, y’all are too kind. That song’ll be on my next album, ‘My Love Is Like My Truck: Reliable, Low On Emissions, And Is Actually A Prius.'”
That’s true, Fek, but there’s no way a real country girl would fall for that coming out of Vince. You know just as well as I do that country girls are specially adept at recognizing familial relations (how else would they know which brother to fuck?). They may occasionally be fooled by a belt buckle, because they’re shiny, but there’s no fucking way that some NoCal Columbia grad with a faun-colored brillo pad on his head would be able to fool any real country girl into believing he’s from the same seed as the great Intimid8er.
This movie’s about as good as the headline for this.
Gwyneth doesn’t chew Red Man anymore because it’s racist, y’all.
The Mighty Feklahr was just about to concede the point, but then He noticed this:
but there’s no fucking way
Boone’s Farm + Black Eyes? Discuss.
Besides, maybe Lince has webbed toes or something.
I actually like the headline as it is, it really captures the spirit of the film
Donk, I think I’m with you, but I’d have to hold off judgment until I saw how good his prosthetic moustache looked.
Who’s headline?
I’m looking forward to her next single, “These Colors Don’t Run (Because I Hand-Wash With Environmentally Safe Detergents in Dean Kamen Purified Water)”.
Forget about his head hair. If he got to third base, then the Wranglers would have come down. It would’ve looked like he had Andy Samberg in a leg lock, man. Game over.
I have such a crippling amount of apathy about this film, country music, and Gwyneth Paltrow that I have managed to sit here and “lose time” resulting in the revelation that I have crapped myself. Your move, future Heigl-starring film about animal rights. The bar has been set.
The headline is meme speak:
[knowyourmeme.com]
If you were already aware of this and still thought it was stupid… well yeah, you’re probably right.
She could pass for a chick from Indiana. Go Whosiers!
Also, Donk, for the record, I’m from Centcal, which is country as fuck.
The Mighty Feklahr is sure there will be a scene where Paltrow’s character will be supposed to say, “Ver-sayz”, but the behind the scenes footage will reveal Gwyneth struggling with the line, much like Rainier Wolfcastle did with “Up and Atom!”
“it’s pretty hilarious that Hollywood expects the heartland to buy Gwyneth Paltrow as a country gal”
Depends how you spell “country.”
…and the B-Side, “Stand By Your Man (Much Easier After a Mani-Pedi at Teashi In Your Cute Bohemian Faux-Alligator Pumps Only $650 What A Bargain Eh Girls?)”
Actually Paltrow’s husband would’ve been a better fit for this movie seeing as how rednecks and the British have got that whole inbreeding thing down
Fuck, I always forget the CentCal thing. I gotta update my
altarfile…
“Centcal”
Please, Reedley is fancy as fuck. Puttin’ on all of those “commuting distance from Fresno” airs. Also, calling itself “the World’s Fruit Basket” is, arguably, gay-friendly.
I liked her and her husband’s take on the Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers classic, “Islands in the Stream (Of Which We Own Three)”
Crazy Heart – Jeff Bridges + Gwyneth Paltrow =
Shakespeare In Nashville, the heartbreaking true story of Dixie Normous.
We better watch out for the sequel starring her daughter. The Apple doesn’t fall far from the cunt tree.
Pew up!
Not aware of it. Gonna use it in my weekly social encounter with a human. Hopefully they’ll get it, those socialites. Thanks for the help, manweeny.