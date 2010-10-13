Because when I think ‘country music video’, I think ‘Gwyneth Paltrow’

I don’t know about you, but when I read about the inspirational kabbalah beauty creams and decorative botox clutches in Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop.com newsletter, the first impression I get of her is “wide eyed dreamer that just rolled in off a dusty midwest bus.” In fact, I think her and the Coldplay guy were John Cougar’s inspiration for “Jack and Diane.”

Anyway, as you may have already guessed, this is the music video for the song “Country Strong”, from Gwyneth Paltrow’s upcoming film, Country Strong, which opens nationwide on January 7th. No word on whether she has plans to pursue a country singing career after this, but it’s pretty hilarious that Hollywood expects the heartland to buy Gwyneth Paltrow as a country gal. Haha, just kidding, of course. They think pro wrestling is real. You throw on a cowboy hat and get their toes tapping, these dung punters’ll believe anything you tell ’em. A junior college chick once let me get to third base during a Razorbacks game after I convinced her I was an Earnhardt. Hell, look at Kenny Chesney. I’m pretty sure that guy went to a performing arts high school in Berkeley.