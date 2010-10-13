Because when I think ‘country music video’, I think ‘Gwyneth Paltrow’

#Gwyneth Paltrow #Music Videos
Senior Editor
10.13.10 33 Comments

I don’t know about you, but when I read about the inspirational kabbalah beauty creams and decorative botox clutches in Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop.com newsletter, the first impression I get of her is “wide eyed dreamer that just rolled in off a dusty midwest bus.”  In fact, I think her and the Coldplay guy were John Cougar’s inspiration for “Jack and Diane.”

Anyway, as you may have already guessed, this is the music video for the song “Country Strong”, from Gwyneth Paltrow’s upcoming film, Country Strong, which opens nationwide on January 7th.  No word on whether she has plans to pursue a country singing career after this, but it’s pretty hilarious that Hollywood expects the heartland to buy Gwyneth Paltrow as a country gal.  Haha, just kidding, of course. They think pro wrestling is real. You throw on a cowboy hat and get their toes tapping, these dung punters’ll believe anything you tell ’em. A junior college chick once let me get to third base during a Razorbacks game after I convinced her I was an Earnhardt. Hell, look at Kenny Chesney.  I’m pretty sure that guy went to a performing arts high school in Berkeley.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gwyneth Paltrow#Music Videos
TAGSCOUNTRY STRONGGARRET HEDLUNDgwyneth paltrowLEIGHTON MEESTERmusic videosTIM MCGRAW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP