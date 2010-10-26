Haha, good story, Ryan Gosling

Baby Goose was interviewed by Steve Carell for this month’s Interview Magazine, and I think it goes without saying that we found the money quote:

GOSLING: I loved growing up in Canada. It’s a great place to grow up, because—well, at least where I grew up—it’s very multicultural. There’s also good health care and a good education system. So it’s a great place to be from, although, when I was 8, I was walking to school one day and I saw a frozen cat by the side of the road, and I picked it up and hit it against a tree.

Baby Goose later added, “I whacked and I whacked, but even after the ice had come off, it still wouldn’t move. After that I cried and apologized to the tree for being so rough, and it was the saddest day of my life, because that was the day I learned kitties don’t live forever.”