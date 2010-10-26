Haha, good story, Ryan Gosling

#Ryan Gosling
Senior Editor
10.26.10 38 Comments

Baby Goose was interviewed by Steve Carell for this month’s Interview Magazine, and I think it goes without saying that we found the money quote:

GOSLING: I loved growing up in Canada. It’s a great place to grow up, because—well, at least where I grew up—it’s very multicultural. There’s also good health care and a good education system. So it’s a great place to be from, although, when I was 8, I was walking to school one day and I saw a frozen cat by the side of the road, and I picked it up and hit it against a tree.

Baby Goose later added, “I whacked and I whacked, but even after the ice had come off, it still wouldn’t move.  After that I cried and apologized to the tree for being so rough, and it was the saddest day of my life, because that was the day I learned kitties don’t live forever.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Gosling
TAGSBABY GOOSEryan goslingSTEVE CARELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP