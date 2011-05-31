Hangover II: Biggest opening ever for live-action comedy

The Hangover II rode its monkey to the highest-grossing opening weekend ever for a live-action comedy ($86 million from Friday to Sunday), earning $137.5 million in five days, and contributing to a best-ever Memorial Day weekend for the film industry (list of highest-grossing Memorial Day openings after the jump). With an $80 million budget and probably double that including marketing, Hangover 2 is well on its way to earning “a buttload” (as the analysts say). Hey, anyone who watches Community could tell you that Annie’s Boobs is a real crowd-pleaser.
Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda 2, with a $150 million budget, was a moderate disappointment, grossing $47.8 million from Friday to Sunday and $68m total. Good numbers, but less than the first one. Luckily, Jack Black has to be used to disappointments by now, as are my parents.
|Weekend***
|Per Theater
|1
|The Hangover 2
|$105,765,000
|$29,257
|$137,375,367
|2
|Kung Fu Panda 2
|$62,200,00
|$15,847
|$68,000,000
|3
|Pirates 4
|$50,372,000 (-44%)
|$12,097
|$163,967,287
|4
|Bridesmaids
|$20,987,000 (+1%)
|$7,095
|$89,593,555
|5
|Thor
|$12,030,000 (-22%)
|$3,650
|$162,374,525
|6
|Fast Five
|$8,166,000 (-23%)
|$2,981
|$197,575,100
|7
|Midnight In Paris
|$2,614,671 (+337%)
|$45,081
|$3,519,655
|8
|Rio
|$2,400,000 (-49%)
|$1,435
|$135,441,274
|9
|Jumping The Broom
|$2,350,000 (-37%)
|$2,503
|$34,631,066
|10
|Something Borrowed
|$2,320,000 (-34%)
|$1,095
|$27,662,281
***Four-day holiday totals
And here’s the all-time Memorial Day weekend chart:
On a serious note, the strength of the Hangover was taking elements blatantly geared towards broad audiences (ie, stupid people) — monkey sidekicks! disapproving Asians! the same movie over again! — while still throwing the more culturally savvy an occasional bone (the Vietcong execution parody).
Other winners included Woody Allen, whose Midnight in Paris added 58 theaters and maintained its highest-among-the-top-10 per-screen average of $33,276, while the latest Pirates of the Carribbean sagged to its lowest attendance of the franchise, which has to be considered a win for society (Bruckheimer is the antichrist). Meanwhile, Bridesmaids fell only 22% from its opening weekend and has made $89 million so far, proving that female-driven comedies can still succeed at the box office. They’re perhaps even more attractive than their male counterparts, considering you only have to pay them two thirds as much. (whackety-schmackety sexism).
[via CHUD, BoxOfficeMojo]
Saw Hangover 2, was way darker than the first one. But that ending…. man really? I can believe a monkey drug mule that smokes cigarettes but that ending… man what even the fuck.
While the rest of you mouth-breathers were watching The Hangover and Pirates of the Lowest Common Denominator, I saw Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams. True story.
That list of Memorial Day movies make me want to drink to forget.
I saw Bridesmaids and Thor. Absolutely loooved the former, was pleasantly surprised by the latter.
I’ll wait to see Hangover II when I’m NOT spending the weekend with the parents.
I had 2 Hangovers this past weekend, but I didn’t see any monkeys. Well, there was that one girl.
So the top 5 are all sequals… 8 of the top 11… Nice to see we’re giving them incentive to make more sequals. Heck, I’d argue that those top 5 are actually the worst sequals of their respective series.
I suspect Hangover 2 was made with some kind of Madlibs script. “Give me a corrupt city. Ok, now give me a wild animal. Ok, now give me a physical deformity that could happen during a drinking binge. Good…”
Bridesmaids surges by The House Bunny becoming the highest grossing written by women, directed by eunuch, live action female comedy.
Maybe, who knows, somebody cares, I dunno’…
@Homo Erectus – maybe they were even lazier and used the Family Guy manatees.
Your mom was very proud of herself last night Vince. The entire Miami Heat lineup was proud of her, too.
*Shuffles past melancholy and downcast*
“I feel like a moderate disappointment.”
*Strums air (acoustic) guitar, playing an introspective indie-folk song*
Why would Kung Fu Panda 2 open up against the most eagerly anticipated sequel of all time?