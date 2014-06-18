Hank Williams III Wanted Matthew McConaughey To Play His Granddad

Getty Image

We recently reported that Tom Hiddleston had been cast as legendary country singer Hank Williams in Marc Abraham’s upcoming biopic, I Saw The Light. While that news was music to the ears of Loki-lovers the world over, it didn’t set too well (“set” is how they say “sit” in the South) with some of the Williams clan, specifically Hank Williams III. Apparently Tres doesn’t believe a crumpet chugger like Tom Hiddleston should be allowed to get his spotted dick breath anywhere near a script about a man so American that he pissed Miller Lite and shat truck nutz. I may be exaggerating a little, but you guys get it.

The grandson of honky tonk legend Hank Williams says his family’s blood runs red, white and blue … and that’s why only a true American should ever play Hank in a movie. Hank Williams III tells TMZ … producers cookin’ up a Hank biopic blew it when they cast British actor Tom Hiddleston to play the legendary country crooner. Hank Sr. — known for hits like “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and “Hey Good Lookin’ — died Jan. 1, 1953 at age 29 … after years of abusing booze and Rx drugs. Hank3 says producers should have cast Matthew McConaughey as Hank because Matt represents the South both in movies and real life. Hank3 singles out ‘The Dallas Buyers Club’ to prove Matt has the acting chops to get the job done well.

I can make fun of the charming xenophobia, but it’s hard for me to quibble with anyone wishing Matthew McConaughey had been cast instead. He is perfect. Did you see his “Ladies Of Tampa” song in Magic Mike? He wrote that himself! Not to mention the chest thump song in Wolf of Wall Street (laugh all you want, it’s better than anything Hank Jr. wrote). I also like the idea that Hank III used Dallas Buyer’s Club as his evidence. “Matthew McConaughey, he’s a true Southerner! He represents the South in everything he does! Shit, man, you seen that one where he had the AIDs?”