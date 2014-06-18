Hank Williams III Wanted Matthew McConaughey To Play His Granddad

We recently reported that Tom Hiddleston had been cast as legendary country singer Hank Williams in Marc Abraham’s upcoming biopic, I Saw The Light. While that news was music to the ears of Loki-lovers the world over, it didn’t set too well (“set” is how they say “sit” in the South) with some of the Williams clan, specifically Hank Williams III. Apparently Tres doesn’t believe a crumpet chugger like Tom Hiddleston should be allowed to get his spotted dick breath anywhere near a script about a man so American that he pissed Miller Lite and shat truck nutz. I may be exaggerating a little, but you guys get it.
The grandson of honky tonk legend Hank Williams says his family’s blood runs red, white and blue … and that’s why only a true American should ever play Hank in a movie.
Hank Williams III tells TMZ … producers cookin’ up a Hank biopic blew it when they cast British actor Tom Hiddleston to play the legendary country crooner.
Hank Sr. — known for hits like “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and “Hey Good Lookin’ — died Jan. 1, 1953 at age 29 … after years of abusing booze and Rx drugs.
Hank3 says producers should have cast Matthew McConaughey as Hank because Matt represents the South both in movies and real life. Hank3 singles out ‘The Dallas Buyers Club’ to prove Matt has the acting chops to get the job done well.
I can make fun of the charming xenophobia, but it’s hard for me to quibble with anyone wishing Matthew McConaughey had been cast instead. He is perfect. Did you see his “Ladies Of Tampa” song in Magic Mike? He wrote that himself! Not to mention the chest thump song in Wolf of Wall Street (laugh all you want, it’s better than anything Hank Jr. wrote). I also like the idea that Hank III used Dallas Buyer’s Club as his evidence. “Matthew McConaughey, he’s a true Southerner! He represents the South in everything he does! Shit, man, you seen that one where he had the AIDs?”
Hank Sr. died when he was 29. McConaughey’s gotta be, what, 49? Too old for the part, I’m afraid.
Hopefully Tom Hiddleston can do Sir Hank justice. He was a mountain that anybody who’s written a song since the 1940s stands in the shadow of. But first, he’s going to need contact lenses, those eyes are too blue man.
Not going to argue with his opinion because it’s near and dear to him, but Hiddles is going to be perfection in this. Can’t wait!
All my rowdy friends are here on Hiddles case…boopdy oopdy do wop wop
The only Hank Williams Sr. I will ever accept is George Hamilton.
[www.tcm.com]
+1… I have the soundtrack on vinyl in my wtf section. Hank Jr. did the singin’, ole leatherface did the actin’.
laugh all you want, it’s better than anything Hank Jr. wrote
Hey, Vince
[www.youtube.com]
Only the odd-numbered Hanks are good.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. – Respectfully disagree
I stand by my original statement.
I’ll listen to Hank 1 and Hank 3 all day, erry day but, something about Hank 2 rubs me the wrong fucking way. I’m with Vincent on this one.
Talent skips a generation I guess. Hank2 could never come up with something as soulful as Hank3’s version of Cecil Brown.
McConaughey would indeed be rad but yeah, a bit too old and tall.
I have unconditional faith in Hiddleston.
Hiddleston isn’t British, he’s Britisher than fuck. “Bartender, I’ll have a double–a double first in Classics from Cambridge! AHAHAHAplease stop punching me.”
But did McConaughey want to play Hank Williams? Probably not. Plus at 44 he’s too old.
Or Hank3 could of played him.
[m.youtube.com]
@Vince Mancini; Would’ve also accepted “Crumpetbagger”
Count your blessings, they could’ve hired Ashton Kutcher.
Or any current “country” singer *shudders*
Bocephus is God.
Lemmy is God.
What Biff said.
You know who is American and does a good job playing musicians in biopics?
Jamie Foxx.
Replace Hiddleston with him. And then hire Roseanne to play Hank Jr. Because she looked just like him on that episode where she dressed as a dude for Halloween.
Greetings, fair maiden
What sort of dish are you preparing?
Might I suggest preparing
A tasty dish with my assistance?
Cheerio, dear woman
Would you think that perhaps
We could discover a new method of preparation?
I’ve brought an Aston Martin and a 10-pound note
I believe there is a fine establishment beyond the hillside
There’s lukewarm Guinness and we can sit quietly free of charge
If you’re agreeable to a pleasant time, accompany me.
*slow clap*
+Infinity
The second I saw this dude in Captain America: The First Avenger, I thought “Holy shit — that looks like Hank Williams. He should play Hank in a movie.”
Hiddleston will probably do fine (although I wish he’d just lip-sync — spare us your ‘rendition’), but I stand by my original casting:
[www.imdb.com]
(For Pete’s sake- Cate blanchett played Dylan! And it was kinda sorta cool in a meta way.
But this isn’t Dylan- this is HANK.
This is bigger than Dylan, people. )
If we can’t have Hank3 in the role, I back up whatever his opinion is for the alternative.
Tommy H is great- just not for this role.
having someone that is 45 years old is perfect for playing a guy that died at the age of 29. gee, how could that go wrong? hiddles is at least only 33
To be fair, Sr wasn’t exactly looking like the beautiful flower of youth.
yeah but i doubt the entire movie will be hank at the end of his life.
Good point. I think I get all swoony at Hank3 and don’t think about that. Good call.