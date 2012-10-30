Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters still doesn't look that funny

When I first heard about Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, a movie about a grown-up Hansel and Gretel who go around shooting witches, from Will Ferrell’s production company and the director of Nazi zombie movie Død Snø (Tommy Wirkola), I thought it sounded like a perfect parody of the “dark fairy tale” trend – see Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter, The Raven, et al. Hell, it was so accurate a parody, Michael Bay’s production company announced plans for a dark Hansel and Gretel movie around the same time. Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters stars Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton, and was originally scheduled for release March, 2012, which has since been pushed to January 25th, 2013. The red-band trailer is below, and my parody assumption may have just been wishful thinking, because it seems schlocky, but mostly pretty straightforward.
Hollywood has a way of turning parody into non-parody. You tell a studio you want to make a take-off of the body-swap comedy, and they say “Perfect, we love body-swap comedies!” and you say yes before you realize that they didn’t get the joke at all (this is my running theory on how The Change-Up got made, by the way).
Then again, Tommy Wirkola is Norwegian, so maybe the joke is just too subtle to come through in the trailer. Sometimes Norwegians make jokes that are super funny, but so dry that you don’t get it until long after they’re dead.
[IGN]
There’s norway I’m going to see this.
Norwegian movies make no ibsense.
This movie is going to be bad? No, say it ain’t Oslo.
Lefse just say that this probably won’t be a very good film.
Vince, are you subtly hinting that we should kill Tommy Wirkola? CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.
/afk playing through all the Hitman games again for review.
Why don’t those baktags just open a broom factory then nuke everyone inside? Yes, even the hipster with the mandolin!
Shhhh. Not so loud. Someone will hear you and misenterpret this as a key plot point in the next Indiana Jones movie.
Van Helsing 2.
I enjoyed Van Helsing, mostly for Kate Beckinsale in a corset. I consider Gemma Arterton in tight leather to be a similar enticement.
Probably not one to watch sober, though.
It’s got Jeremy Renner in it and you use terms like straight forward with no sarcasm whatsoever?
OK, Jeremy, here’s the plan: You’re going to play a German who likes to wear a black leather coat all the time. Your plan is to exterminate every single member of a group of people. And your object of perfection will be blonde-haired and blue-eyed.
Any questions?
Do I have to do an accent? Haha just kidding.
thank goodness, for a second there I thought they would have him doing an accent *phew*
Hawkeye still seems unnecessary in this.
I would eat all of my meals on Gemma’s bum so I don’t care how cheesy this movie looks, I am seeing it….. on cable.
