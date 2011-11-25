Happy T.Hanksgiving

Thanks to FoodStampDavis for sending me this lovely rendering of “T. Hanksgiving.” It looks like the first T. Hanksgiving, in fact. It’s great, but I’ll be honest, at least 90 percent of the reason I’m posting this is that it includes Hooch.
The Mighty Feklahr is sure Chet Hanks was the one who gave the Indians the blankets.
}}:>(
^ I am an Indian and i assure u it was Tom!
It was after they messed up the giant keyboard dance.
I bet the Bachelor Party version of Tom Hanks brought the syphilis.