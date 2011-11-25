Happy T.Hanksgiving

11.25.11

Thanks to FoodStampDavis for sending me this lovely rendering of “T. Hanksgiving.” It looks like the first T. Hanksgiving, in fact. It’s great, but I’ll be honest, at least 90 percent of the reason I’m posting this is that it includes Hooch.

