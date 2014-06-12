Harrison Ford Was Injured On The Set Of Star Wars VII

Up until now, the biggest sacrifice Harrison Ford has made for Star Wars has been 30 years of putting up with your stupid Star Wars questions. But today, the 71-year-old actually went out and got himself hurt.

A statement from Disney reads: “Harrison Ford sustained an ankle injury during filming today on the set of Star Wars: Episode VII. He was taken to a local hospital and is receiving care. Shooting will continue as planned while he recuperates.” [HollywoodReporter]

Dang, I was going to guess that he snagged his earring on a light stand or maybe strained a vocal cord grumbling. Anyway, ankle injuries are no joke (unless a clown sprained it slipping on a cow pie), but I’m sure old Grumbles The Pirate will be back to complaining in no time. Everyone knows he cannot be felled by traditional means.