Harry Knowles & Morgan Spurlock team up for Comic Con

I’m putting myself at severe risk of contracting dandruff and pink eye to report to you the following news: Morgan Spurlock will be teaming up with Joss Whedon, AintItCoolNews founder Harry Knowles, and Stan Lee to create a documentary about Comic-Con. Hmm, I think I liked this better when it was narrated by Olivia Munn in a Slave Leia outfit. (*takes drag on inhaler*)
Deflect my spell, Hollywood Reporter. LIGHTNING BOLT! LIGHTNING BOLT!
Spurlock, who was nominated for an Oscar for his “Super Size Me” documentary, is directing. Shooting begins in June, tracking its subjects to this year’s Comic-Con, which runs July 21-25 in San Diego. Knowles, Whedon and Lee are on board in undetermined consulting roles.
“Comic-Con Episode Four: A Fan’s Hope” will, in the worlds of the film’s makers, “follow seven different people from across America, and around the world, as they descend upon the veritable Mecca of fandom and experience the rapture that is Comic-Con.”
I think by “rapture”, they mean that it’s like driving along when all of a sudden, all the world’s non-nerds are simultaneously miracled into heaven, and everyone that’s left behind gets herded into a big auditorium where porn stars stand around trying to sell you Krod Mandoon DVDs.
Triumph did it.
Morgan Spurlock will be teaming up with Joss Whedon, Harry Knowles, and Stan Lee
They just put Stan Lee in there to prevent being thrown into a ginger concentration camp.
that was probably supposed to say “rupture”.
Vince, did you photoshop Harry’s beard onto the top of his head and his regular hair onto his chins?
God help me, I can’t get enough VV.
There was an NHL promo last night that showed him cheering at a Blackhawks game and my wife wondered why I laughed so hard that I shot a snot rocket on the coffee table.
Morgan Spurlock, Joss Whedon, Harry Knowles, and Stan Lee
No, No, Yes, Yes
(The question is: Who is likely to die in the next 12 minutes?)
Awesome. Here’s how it goes: A half hour of people sitting at their computers typing about how awesome Comic Con is going to be. A half hour of people standing in line. Fifteen minutes of random convention coverage. A half hour of complaining about how crowded it is and how much was missed while waiting in line for something else. FIN.
What kind of an asshole would try to foist Krod Mandoon on somebody?
The Browncoats are already declaring this to be the greatest film since Serenity.
Beek, you forgot about the clips during the closing credits. The janitorial staff cleaning all the jizz and cooter juice off the chairs left on the seats during the screening of the trailer for Thor.
Banner pic: 90% of the porn buyers
William Shatner was at Comic Con last year, but he kept mispronouncing it as “Comic KHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAN!“
I smell a Happy, Texas remake where two guys break out of prison and steal the Winnebago of the two foremost cosplay nerds in the country. The police find them and bring them to the Comic Convention, where they have to lead a panel on building your own superhero costumes.
Fox presents: Comic Cons, coming 2012.
Jesus I can smell that guys armpits from here. Anyone standing next to that guy deserves an Oscar.
When I jizz I always yell, “MAGIC MISSLE! MAGIC MISSLE!”
Hey Harry, can you move? You’re blocking the warmth from the Sun.
JHC, I go to a lot of comic book conventions. They don’t have time to orgasm while they’re crying. I am not fucking lying. A guy wept during the first twenty minutes of Watchmen and then got up to the microphone during Q&A and cried again while thanking Dave Gibbons for being able to draw, I guess. I also like the people who while away their time during panels waiting until they can ask creators if they’ve ever read their fan fiction. (X FILES NERDS I AM LOOKING AT YOU.)
X-Files is still relevant at CC’s?
[shakes head]
Oh nerds, now we have Fringe. Get hip.
This guy should put his efforts towards something useful… like getting laid
Beek, you mean it’s normal for people to have an orgasm if they’re NOT crying?
Hmm…
On a related note, how do you keep from decking most of those people?
There was a movie. Chris Carter actually came out of hiding. It felt important at the time. Then we actually saw the movie. The Fringe panel (the next year) was shitty because the moderator was a fucking dork. SHOCKING! I keep from decking people because I’m afraid they’ll take away my press badge if they do, and press badge means I get free things. Like this year I got free robots. FREE. ROBOTS.
You have to go to these things as a member of the press? How… depressing.
P.S. I don’t go to the San Diego con because I like my comic book conventions to sometimes talk about comic books. IT AIN’T CALLED HERE’S SOME SHIT THAT’S TANGENTIALLY RELATED CON, BOOSH.
Yeah, free shit trumps decking retards any day. Besides, there are always homeless dudes that will take a kick to the nuts for a super burrito and diet coke.
Well, I get in for free. And I often get my booze for free. And since I’m my own boss I get to cover whatever the fuck I feel like, which recently meant I’d stumble in late around 12:30 in the afternoon, still slightly drunk from the night before, pretend to take notes at panels I’d leave halfway through, then find the Churro stand, take pictures of things I thought were funny, and on Tuesday just see what everyone else posted on their website and link to that. In October I’m going to start putting vodka in my water bottle so I can just skip to the drinking.
Vince Vaughn’s Blackhawks fandom explains why he’s sucking on a pierogi so often. Hawks fans have a natural tendency to suck.
Why would Paul Giamatti still be wearing his Planet of the Apes make up? You cant go around life as a fat orangutan,boy.