Harry Potter Casts Spell on Your Box… Office.

#Weekend Box Office
Senior Editor
11.22.10 17 Comments

Harry Potter was number one at the box office this weekend — I wrote that he “cast a spell” on it in the headline because it’s about magic and crap, get it?  I’m really getting the hang of this entertainment writing stuff.  Anyway, Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (the first half of the last movie) earned $125.1 million, which was less than Twilight New Moon (which earned $142.8 in its November opening) but still a crap load.  It was the biggest Potter opening in terms of gross, and just behind the first and the last Harry Potter (Goblet of Fire) in terms of attendance.  Halfway through the last book of the series, perhaps there’s still time to turn Deathly Hallows 2 into six more movies.

The other new movie, Paul Haggis’ The Next Three Days, was pretty much a flop, opening in fifth place with $6.75 million.  It didn’t have much of a marketing campaign, and even among movies my mom will order on Netflix in six months, it still played second fiddle to Unstoppable.

[via Box Office Mojo]

This Week Last Week
 Title
 Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 $125,120,000 4,125 $30,332 $125,120,000 1
2 1 Megamind $16,175,000 -44.5% 3,779 -170 $4,280 $109,476,000 $130 3
3 2 Unstoppable $13,100,000 -42.3% 3,209 +2 $4,082 $41,962,000 $100 2
4 3 Due Date $9,150,000 -40.7% 3,229 -136 $2,834 $72,669,000 $65 3
5 N The Next Three Days $6,750,000 2,564 $2,633 $6,750,000 1
6 5 Morning Glory $5,233,000 -43.1% 2,544 +26 $2,057 $19,856,000 $40 2
7 4 Skyline $3,431,000 -70.7% 2,883 +3 $1,190 $17,643,000 $10 2
8 7 Red $2,467,000 -50.4% 2,034 -844 $1,213 $83,574,000 $58 6
9 6 For Colored Girls $2,400,000 -63.2% 1,216 -911 $1,974 $34,540,000 $21 3
10 15 Fair Game (2010) $1,470,000 +44.0% 386 +211 $3,808 $3,739,000 $22 3

Around The Web

TOPICS#Weekend Box Office
TAGSHARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWSTHE NEXT THREE DAYSWEEKEND BOX OFFICE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP