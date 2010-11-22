Harry Potter Casts Spell on Your Box… Office.

Harry Potter was number one at the box office this weekend — I wrote that he “cast a spell” on it in the headline because it’s about magic and crap, get it? I’m really getting the hang of this entertainment writing stuff. Anyway, Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (the first half of the last movie) earned $125.1 million, which was less than Twilight New Moon (which earned $142.8 in its November opening) but still a crap load. It was the biggest Potter opening in terms of gross, and just behind the first and the last Harry Potter (Goblet of Fire) in terms of attendance. Halfway through the last book of the series, perhaps there’s still time to turn Deathly Hallows 2 into six more movies.
The other new movie, Paul Haggis’ The Next Three Days, was pretty much a flop, opening in fifth place with $6.75 million. It didn’t have much of a marketing campaign, and even among movies my mom will order on Netflix in six months, it still played second fiddle to Unstoppable.
[via Box Office Mojo]
|This Week
|Last Week
|Title
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
|$125,120,000
|–
|4,125
|–
|$30,332
|$125,120,000
|–
|1
|2
|1
|Megamind
|$16,175,000
|-44.5%
|3,779
|-170
|$4,280
|$109,476,000
|$130
|3
|3
|2
|Unstoppable
|$13,100,000
|-42.3%
|3,209
|+2
|$4,082
|$41,962,000
|$100
|2
|4
|3
|Due Date
|$9,150,000
|-40.7%
|3,229
|-136
|$2,834
|$72,669,000
|$65
|3
|5
|N
|The Next Three Days
|$6,750,000
|–
|2,564
|–
|$2,633
|$6,750,000
|–
|1
|6
|5
|Morning Glory
|$5,233,000
|-43.1%
|2,544
|+26
|$2,057
|$19,856,000
|$40
|2
|7
|4
|Skyline
|$3,431,000
|-70.7%
|2,883
|+3
|$1,190
|$17,643,000
|$10
|2
|8
|7
|Red
|$2,467,000
|-50.4%
|2,034
|-844
|$1,213
|$83,574,000
|$58
|6
|9
|6
|For Colored Girls
|$2,400,000
|-63.2%
|1,216
|-911
|$1,974
|$34,540,000
|$21
|3
|10
|15
|Fair Game (2010)
|$1,470,000
|+44.0%
|386
|+211
|$3,808
|$3,739,000
|$22
|3
