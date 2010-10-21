Harry Potter is in a bra

Senior Editor
10.21.10 13 Comments

I sort of dismissed Harry Potter movies as not my cup of tea a few years ago, but based on this new TV spot for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, perhaps I was wrong. Er, premature.  The sheer bra is cute.  But I wonder: couldn’t the choker be tighter?  LOOK OUT HARRY, THERE’S A GINGER BEHIND YOU!  MOTHER OF GOD, THEY’RE EVERYWHERE!

Guh. British people.  Cross dressing is their solution to everything.

TAGSadsBRITISH PEOPLEBRITISH PEOPLE CROSS DRESSINGDANIEL RADCLIFFEDRAGHARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS

