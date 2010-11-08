Quidditch World Cup Coming to NYC, Private School

One of the subplots of the Harry Potter books is a game called quidditch, in which students at the wizardry academy ride flying broomsticks around after ball that flies through the sky of its own accord. Now, thanks to precious students with too much time on their hands at at expensive Northeastern private schools, it’s not just a side plot in a children’s book, it’s a “sport”. Well bust out your sunblock and hemophilia medicine, Madison, because the Quidditch World Cup is coming to New York City next week. It’s all the poncey exclusivity of lacrosse with 50% less date rape!
Next weekend, more than 60 different teams from high schools and universities across the country are expected to gather at De Witt Clinton Park in New York City for the fourth annual Quidditch World Cup.
Harvard University, M.I.T, Yale, Penn State, Duke — several prestigious universities are registered for the World Cup and count quidditch among their extracurricular activities.
University of Maryland student Valerie Fischman isn’t satisfied with quidditch’s current status, however. She’s waging a long-shot campaign for recognition from the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
Fischman originally joined the team because she was a huge Harry Potter fan, not because she was particularly interested in playing a sport. Now she’s a chaser on the University of Maryland team and also serves as its co-vice president.
Wait, you’re saying she joined the Quidditch team despite not being very interested in sports? Excuse me while I retrieve my monocle, for in my surprise it has fallen.
Quidditch players have to thread several other hoops to make theirs an NCAA sport. There must be official quidditch clubs at a minimum of 50 colleges across the country. Then, athletic directors from those colleges must individually petition the NCAA. It’s a process that could take years — if it happens at all. Fischman admits it’s not an easy task. She’s hoping for help from her university’s athletic department — as well as the International Quidditch Association. That’s right, there’s an International Quidditch Association. [via (who else) NPR]
[Said Harvard Co-Captain Stacy Rush]: “The teams great. It’s so much fun flying around on your broomsticks. Now, they look like they don’t fly. In practice, we don’t fly around on them because we’re surrounded by Muggles. And we can’t break our statute of secrecy which is our code of law in the wizarding world.” [IvyGate]
I hope this does become an NCAA sport. First, because it’s still less lame than ultimate frisbee, and second because I’d someday love to hear, “Ooh, that Rooney Sanchez-Davis, she thinks she’s sooo hot, just because she’s dating the captain of the Quidditch team. She even wears his inhaler around her neck to rub it in everyone’s face.”
“We call outsiders ‘muggles’ because they’re always stealing our lunch money.”
If they ever remake the original Revenge of The Nerds, there better be a a Tri-Lam Quidditch team.
/NERDS!
Aw, how cute. Duke kids found a sport other than basketball that they won’t suck at.
*goes back to throwing darts at Coach K picture*
I hope that’s the same Dewitt-Clinton park with the softball fields. Nothing spices up a game of quidditch like broken needles and used condoms.
Wait, did you say New York City? (*furiously applies bed bug repellent sent by mom*)
It’s inspired by English public schools, where noone of any standards would ever descend to raping girls. Do you take them for proles?
Sorry Valerie but I like my women “straight no chaser”
A million dollars? That’s not cool. You know what’s cool?
My college rugby team would have beat these losers up followed by teabagging them.
So what, sports have been founded on much less than the popularity of some, admittedly very successful, books. James Naismith invented basketball as a way to encourage his negro farmhands to work faster, and look how that turned out.
That watermark must be sarcasm.
I’m Mudblood the Quidditch guy
I’m Mudblood the Quidditch guy
I get a hard on for Quiddith
Like Popeye for Spinnich
I’m Mudblood the Quidditch guy
I’m a heck of a “Beater”
Cuz they’re all dung eaters
Durley-ish squibs the lot
Boy I can’t believe I made it
This far into this fail
Somebody help me
I am crying on the inside
Sadly, this would’ve been huge at my college. The first time I became aware of LARPing (not that I knew the name yet) was when I saw two meteorology majors sword fighting in the quad.
Fun fact: Whatever foam LARPers use for their weaponry most certainly absorbs piss, even when delivered from my dorm room window on the 3rd floor.
To think I wasted my time in college playing club rugby, when I could have played a sport with a real shot at NCAA regulation. Darn.
I desperately hope a riot breaks out, because I’m certain there are a bunch of working-class cops who would love to show those spoiled douchenozzles the NYC way to handle a broomstick.
I just love that it’s shithead kids from expensive Eastern schools playing a sport whose name can be broken into slang terms meaning “money pit”.
what a coincidence that the quidditch world cup will be held at the same time as the attempt for breaking the simultaneous wedgie world record
I went to an expensive Eastern school, and our mascot was a phoenix. I’m guessing the current students are all over this.
And I am ashamed.
Anderson Cooper thinks this is gay.
I may actually go to this. My girlfriend lives about 60 blocks from there. My old team does have D2 playoffs, but drinking lokos and making fun of nerds is also fun
This is gayer than roller blading.
I demand that tryouts for all teams begin with a broom flying aptitude test. Climb to the highest point on campus with your broom and take off. You survive the flight, you’ve made first cuts.
I will definitely get some pictures at least. The main reason i wouldn’t go is because of the level of hipsters that will show up for this stupid crap.
this has got to be one of the stupidest things I have read all day and that includes the Alba guide to acting.
This looks more retarded than baseball.
ACCIO DADDY ISSUES!
OK, Lince has NPR in the article, and that is all the impetus The Mighty Feklahr needs to rant about this:
The Mighty One listens to NPR at lunch break. (Fuck you, it’s either that or Jim Rome, and fuck that guy.) So, today they asked people, “If you voted Republican at the last midterm elections, what would you like for them to do now?”
No horseshit, Jack, this is EXACTLY how it goes (summarized):
Caller 1: I support the Tea party, but I want my Social Security.
Caller 2: I am a registered Republican, but I don’t want them to repeal the Obama Healthcare bill. (LOLWUT)
Caller 3: “Now that I voted them in, what are the Republicans going to do to create jobs?” *listens to show correspondents* “I didn’t hear anything that convinced me.”
Caller 4: I am a registered Republican, and I want them to stop fighting with Democrats because the Democrats seem to have lots of good ideas!
AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! THE MIGHTY FEKLAHR CANNOT DETONATE YOUR BAKTAG SUN FAST ENOUGH!!! HE FUCKING HATES TERRANS!!!
Headline: “Quidditch instated by NCAA; Athletic Directors Across Country Cast ‘Avada Kedavra’ on Baseball Scholarships”
The East Coast is the place where queer inhibitions go to die.
As an alumnus of the school pictured in the banner pic, let me just say this: fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck.
Cups should be standard. Imagine all the testicular injuries that come with lugging those brooms around for verisimilitude’s sake.