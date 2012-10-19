PICTURE: Zoolander is Real!

I know Burnsy already covered this at WithLeather, but this is a perfect entry into our ongoing “Life Imitating Art” coverage, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t include it. In the immortal words of Murray Ballstein, “Mugatu is so hot right now, he could take a crap, wrap it in tinfoil, put a couple fish hooks on it and sell it to Queen Elizabeth, as earrings.”
Meanwhile, at a fashion show in real life…
I went to a fashion show and one of the people sitting next to me was a man with a mound of fake sh*t tied onto his Chicago Bulls hat brim with a golden chain. “Is shit in now?” I asked the people around me, looking down at my boring grey t-shirt, which had no poop on it. “Sh*t is the new thing?” Nobody knew if poop was cool these days, and I felt both old and out of it but happy to be old and out of it. [CordJefferson, Tumblr]
I just know James Franco is connected to this somehow. If not, these two immediately need to get together for a Hannity & Colmes-style show focused on fashion and performance art. Dicknose & Shitbrim, they could call it.
Grade A, Chicago Bullshit.
It’s cool to be a shithead now? If limpdick is next, I’m going to be Ferris fucking Bueller.
Upper Upper Decker
F*ck Ballstein, listen to your friend Billy Zane, he’s a cool dude! Poop on a hat, why I oughta…
Apparently, somebody heard the Mitch Hedberg cranium accessories/shit on our head joke and took it literally.
Just popped in to say I would watch the fuck out of Dicknose & Shitbrim.
Scat On The Hat is my least favorite Dr. Seuss tale.
Now you’re just baiting COTW
FINE, I’ll be the one to do it…
MORE LIKE POOLANDER AMIRITE GUYS?
That Carl’s so hot right now.
You cant see it in this shot, but he’s also sporting a Dirty Sanchez, so hot right now, particularly if its authentic Mexican shit
Shit just got real hot right now.
Poolander