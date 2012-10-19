PICTURE: Zoolander is Real!

I know Burnsy already covered this at WithLeather, but this is a perfect entry into our ongoing “Life Imitating Art” coverage, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t include it. In the immortal words of Murray Ballstein, “Mugatu is so hot right now, he could take a crap, wrap it in tinfoil, put a couple fish hooks on it and sell it to Queen Elizabeth, as earrings.”

Meanwhile, at a fashion show in real life…

I went to a fashion show and one of the people sitting next to me was a man with a mound of fake sh*t tied onto his Chicago Bulls hat brim with a golden chain. “Is shit in now?” I asked the people around me, looking down at my boring grey t-shirt, which had no poop on it. “Sh*t is the new thing?” Nobody knew if poop was cool these days, and I felt both old and out of it but happy to be old and out of it. [CordJefferson, Tumblr]

I just know James Franco is connected to this somehow. If not, these two immediately need to get together for a Hannity & Colmes-style show focused on fashion and performance art. Dicknose & Shitbrim, they could call it.

[thanks to Josh Kurp and Burnsy]