PICTURE: Zoolander is Real!

#Chicago Bulls
Senior Editor
10.19.12 13 Comments

I know Burnsy already covered this at WithLeather, but this is a perfect entry into our ongoing “Life Imitating Art” coverage, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t include it. In the immortal words of Murray Ballstein, “Mugatu is so hot right now, he could take a crap, wrap it in tinfoil, put a couple fish hooks on it and sell it to Queen Elizabeth, as earrings.”

Meanwhile, at a fashion show in real life…

I went to a fashion show and one of the people sitting next to me was a man with a mound of fake sh*t tied onto his Chicago Bulls hat brim with a golden chain. “Is shit in now?” I asked the people around me, looking down at my boring grey t-shirt, which had no poop on it. “Sh*t is the new thing?” Nobody knew if poop was cool these days, and I felt both old and out of it but happy to be old and out of it. [CordJefferson, Tumblr]

I just know James Franco is connected to this somehow. If not, these two immediately need to get together for a Hannity & Colmes-style show focused on fashion and performance art. Dicknose & Shitbrim, they could call it.

[thanks to Josh Kurp and Burnsy]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSFashionlife imitating artPOOP HAT GUYZOOLANDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP