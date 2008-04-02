HELEN HUNT DIRECTS

#Trailers
04.02.08 10 years ago 126 Comments

Then She Found Me is Helen Hunt’s directorial debut, in limited release in May.  The rundown:

A New York schoolteacher hits a midlife crisis when, in quick succession, her husband leaves, her adoptive mother dies and her real one, an eccentric talk show host [played by Bette Midler], materializes and turns her life upside down as she begins a courtship with the father of one of her students. 

Also, she falls in love with Colin Firth because Colin Firth is every woman’s second choice.  A guy like George Clooney is perfect, but you just know he’s going to cheat on you eventually.  Colin Firth is just goofy enough that you’ll believe he actually gives a shit about all your dumb stories, since he probably can’t do any better. 

Let this be a lesson to you ladies: if a moderately attractive schlub full of earnestness with weird hair looks you in the eyes and asks you to be his wife, just shrug and say, "Meh, good enough."

