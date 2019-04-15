Is Hellboy Glenn Danzig? Matt And Vince Talk ‘Hellboy’ In This Week’s Bonus Frotcast

This week, Matt and I saw Hellboy, which pretty much everyone hated except for me, including Matt, apparently. Though we do agree that Hellboy is a perfect Gen X protagonist (angry, angst-filled, but secretly believing he’s a good guy). We also agree on a lot of the salient points — like how hilarious it is that Hellboy is summoned by Rasputin during World War II with no explanation of how that happens, and the joy of watching a ball of guts become possessed by the spirits of your ancestors — but we disagree on whether that hilarity was intentional, and how much that actually matters in the scheme of things. We also read the bad reviews and discuss everyone comparing this one to Guillermo Del Toro. Finally we listen to a voicemail story from one of our listener’s crowd experience during The Favourite. Enjoy! You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

