A Look At The Brilliant And Funny Posters Inspired By Best Picture Nominee ‘Her’

Spike Jonze’s wonderful Her has been the focus of way too many video parodies (“It’s like Her but with a dude, so we’re calling it Him! Get it?”). That mad dash for low-hanging fruit has, sadly, taken away from more creative work the film has inspired. Namely, brilliant alternative posters.

With the Oscars fast approaching (and Her up for five awards, including Best Picture), now is a great time to look at some of the best alternative Her posters the web has come up with. Some are playful re-workings of the original, others are parodies infused with obvious pop culture references. And then there are the gorgeous, from-scratch concepts.

First, the original.

From The Shiznit’s If 2014’s Oscar-nominated movie posters told the truth…

By Matt Needle, for ShortList’s Alternative Her Posters

A gorgeous effort by Derek Eads.

By Liam Bushby, for ShortList’s Alternative Her Posters

The inevitable Arrested Development-themed poster.

Another! This one from JCPE.

By Jamie Roberts, for ShortList’s Alternative Her Posters

From Break.com’s If Pixar Characters Were In The Best Picture Nominated Films

By Peter Stults, for ShortList’s Alternative Her Posters

This reimagining by Mark Schilder is available on Etsy.

By Chris Skinner, for ShortList’s Alternative Her Posters

From College Humor’s Honest Titles For 2014’s Oscar Nominated Movies

“I thought Her was a beautiful movie So I made a poster.” – Tom Vanleenhove

By Vero Navarro, for ShortList’s Alternative Her Posters

This clever Ironman mashup is available as a t-shirt or poster at Ript Apparel.

By Janee Meadows, for ShortList’s Alternative Her Posters

No conversation about the Her poster is complete without this startling side-by-side from the official FilmDrunk Review.