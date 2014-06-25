Here Are Some Porn Ladies Dressed As Nicolas Cage

WoodRocket is on a mission to put the whoring back in hit whoring, with such projects as Game of Bones and naked girls dressed as Royal Tenenbaums (The Royal Tenendongs). In their continuing search for the sweet spot of the internet (“porn” unlocks level seven, and they’ve obviously got that covered), their latest effort is ‘Naked Models Dressed As Nic Cage,’ aka the porn parody photo shoot ‘Nicolas Cage Sex Party.’ Not the beav, NOT THE BEAV IT’S IN MY EYES AUUUGHGHHGGGHH!

Nicolas Cage Sex Party parodies and pays tribute to the man, the myth, the legend, the guy that owns dinosaur bones, shrunken heads, cobras, and a pyramid. Featuring models, Vuko & Tabitha Stevens, Nicolas Cage Sex Party was photographed by Gary Orona, styled by Lee Roy Myers & Seth’s Beard, and features an intricate Nic Cage oil painting by renowned artist, Drew Harris. “When the guys at WoodRocket first asked me if I owned my own fake mustache, I was a little skeptical. But once they got me on set and had me channeling Nic Cage and showing my vagina, everything just felt right.” said porn legend Tabitha Stevens, whose website TabithaStevens.com is teaming up with WoodRocket on some funny and sexy and pop-culture-y co-productions like the original web series, Naked Adventures.

I should really get a Pulitzer for reposting these press releases. I’m important! Anyway, you can find Nicolas Cage Sex Party over at WoodRocket, your source for 100% free porn, as always (*cashes check from Google*). I thought the dinosaur skull was a nice touch, though I really think they could’ve done more with the concept of “sucking out snake venom,” if you catch my drift, mwahahahaha. (*takes shower, cries*)