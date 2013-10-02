Here Are Three More Clips From ‘Machete Kills’

Seeing as it is a day of the week that ends in –y, we have three new clips from the upcoming Machete Kills, because why on Earth would Robert Rodriguez and Co. leave anything to our imaginations when there’s marketing to be done? While the film still doesn’t open wide until October 11, it feels like these three clips are the millionth of their kind, and like all of the others before them, they reveal one consistent theme – acting takes a backseat to boobies and bang bang.
In the latest clips, we get a look at Charlie Sheen as a machine gun-wielding president and an eye-patched Michelle Rodriguez smelling the stink of some good loving all over the titular hero, played by 69-year old Danny Trejo.
Rathcock, get it? He’s an angry guy so he’s got wrath and a cock. Wordplay! And he says, “Winning.” Charlie Sheen is the king of relevance.
There’s a really easy joke to be made here, but I’ll leave that up to y’all.
It’s impossible not to be distracted by the cleavage.
(Via)
I wonder who President Charlie Sheen would nuke first?
I guess Trejo being 69 makes sense. I always figured he was somewhere between 47 and 147 years old.
I want a rom-com with Danny Trejo as an investment banker/jazz musician who’s been hurt one too many times by women and has given up on finding love, until he meets the perfect woman, the creator of the popular web-comic “Angels on the Internetz”–played by Kate Upton, as is every woman in every movie I make up in my head–only to discover she’s engaged to his best friend, conservative radio host Jason Sudeikis!
PLEASE
MAKE
THIS
REAL!
What is the budget for this glorified B-movie? I feel like they’ve already spent Battleship money on the advertising. They’re really counting on drunk/high boob enthusiasts coming out in droves to see this.
I’d love to see a breakdown of the budget. I’m imagining that push-up bras are near the top of the list, right up there with boob jobs and animatronics for the Trejobot. (He must be more machine than man to still be “alive”.)
I was so damn excited for Machete and then it was just the longest 70 minute movie ever. And we didn’t even get a clear shot at Lindsay Lohan’s boobs. I see no way possible for this sequel to rectify this.
How can you not be excited to see something this ridiculous though?! It’s obviously going to be the cheesefest of the year, but that’s what makes it so endearing.