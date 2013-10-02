Here Are Three More Clips From ‘Machete Kills’

Seeing as it is a day of the week that ends in –y, we have three new clips from the upcoming Machete Kills, because why on Earth would Robert Rodriguez and Co. leave anything to our imaginations when there’s marketing to be done? While the film still doesn’t open wide until October 11, it feels like these three clips are the millionth of their kind, and like all of the others before them, they reveal one consistent theme – acting takes a backseat to boobies and bang bang.

In the latest clips, we get a look at Charlie Sheen as a machine gun-wielding president and an eye-patched Michelle Rodriguez smelling the stink of some good loving all over the titular hero, played by 69-year old Danny Trejo.

Rathcock, get it? He’s an angry guy so he’s got wrath and a cock. Wordplay! And he says, “Winning.” Charlie Sheen is the king of relevance.

There’s a really easy joke to be made here, but I’ll leave that up to y’all.

It’s impossible not to be distracted by the cleavage.

(Via)