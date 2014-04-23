Here’s Every F-Word From ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ In One Handy Supercut

Entertainment Writer
04.22.14 6 Comments

This Screen Junkies clip proves that liberal use of F-Words is practically a calling card for Martin Scorsese’s scumbag opus, The Wolf Of Wall Street. They are practically flopping out and smacking onto the table like that guy who injected a bunch of silicone into his peen, screaming out for the world to pay attention.

You have to salute the folks at Screen Junkies for putting up with such language for hours on end to make this video. It clearly took a while judging from the release date and the examples within are just staggering. It makes Casino look like an episode of Howdy Doody.

(Via Screen Junkies)

Around The Web

TAGSF-WordsMARTIN SCORSESESCREEN JUNKIESTHE WOLF OF WALL STREET

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP