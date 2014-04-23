Here’s Every F-Word From ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ In One Handy Supercut

This Screen Junkies clip proves that liberal use of F-Words is practically a calling card for Martin Scorsese’s scumbag opus, The Wolf Of Wall Street. They are practically flopping out and smacking onto the table like that guy who injected a bunch of silicone into his peen, screaming out for the world to pay attention.

You have to salute the folks at Screen Junkies for putting up with such language for hours on end to make this video. It clearly took a while judging from the release date and the examples within are just staggering. It makes Casino look like an episode of Howdy Doody.

(Via Screen Junkies)