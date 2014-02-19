Here’s An Excruciating New Clip From ‘The Hungover Games’

If you have $14.99 burning a hole in your pocket and there’s not a single movie left on Earth that you haven’t already watched and you hate charity, then you can already download the digital version of Jamie Kennedy’s The Hungover Games from iTunes. This parody of The Hangover and The Hunger Games (among others), of course, is not to be confused with the competing Aaron Seltzer/Jason Friedberg project, The Starving Games, except that they were both awful ideas and their trailers look like they’re films written by ambitious grade school children.
In this new clip for The Hungover Games, we’re introduced to a group of guys who partied a little too hard for Doug’s bachelor party, and his husband-to-be (that’s right, in the parody, Doug is gay because HIIIIIIILAAAAAARIOUSSSSSS!) wants them back immediately. Except, that’s easier said than done, because they’re on a train to “The Hungover Games.” There, they’ll compete against “The Depp District,” “The Django District,” “The Puppet District,” “The Real Housewives of District 8,” “The Gratuitous Nudity District” and “The Superhero District,” in which Thor is gay (HIIIIIIILAAAAAARIOUSSSSSS!) and says, “You got Norsed” for some God awful reason.
Basically, if you love gay jokes, Bruce Jenner and a guy who does a shitty impression of a Zach Galifianakis character, then this is the movie for you.
A lot of times when we post clips and trailers like this awful piece of hot dog turd, people ask, “Who watches this crap?” We got a good answer to that question in Grantland’s blowjob profile on Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg that I thought Vince was way too easy on when he wrote about it the other week. Basically, these movies are meant for dumb teenagers who don’t know any better than to laugh at Thor wearing a sleep mask, even though it doesn’t make any sense at all.
These are the same people who leave iTunes reviews like these:
And YouTube comments like these:
I believe it was Shakespeare who once wrote, “Shut your douchehole, because these movies ain’t never gonna stop.”
By posting the clip you are just feeding their pitiful need for attention. Tough love, I say–don’t watch any of their movies and they will either have to get actual jobs as day labourers or they’ll starve to death. I’d be fine with either one of those outcomes.
It’s a bus fire to me.
Hmmm . . . I do love Bruce jenner and gay jokes, but a guy who does a shitty impression of a Zach Galifianakis character? That’s not a wolfpack I want to be a part of.
Bruce Jenner would be great in a horror movie, no extra makeup or cosmetics needed.
I didn’t think the profile was that blowjobby. I just think he didn’t editorialize because he didn’t need to. He gave those two dill weeds just enough rope to hang themselves with quotes that confirmed exactly how intensely unfunny I’ve always assumed they were.
It was the blog equivalent of Sasha Grey and Belladonna taking turns on Evan Stone.
Yeah when I read that piece I really didn’t walk away from it thinking it treated them well.
“Jamie Kennedy’s The Hungover Games”
Well, that tells me everything I need to know from the get-go.
The Hunger Games spoof shall be split in two, and each hack shall receive… DEATH.
Speaking of blowjobby, nice to see Sophie Dee crossing over into “legitimate” fare.
She seems to be the key cog in this film’s minor success.
Finally overcoming her crippling fear of appearing nude on camera — good for her!
The creators of that film have a different definition of funny than I do.
Looking at Bruce Jenner’s hair, now I know why there is a worldwide shortage of black shoe polish.
Why? just…this is really not fun to watch when you’re hungover, let me tell you.
The voice of the teddy bear sounded suspiciously like Dan Castellaneta. “Simpsons” money run out already, Dan?
“Cut away! Not working. Cut away! Not working. Cut away! Not..”
But Sophie Dee though…
You’re not allowed to make fun of Jamie Kennedy’s movies or say they are bad he will come to your house with a camera crew and weep in your lap asking, “why do you hate me?!”
God, Heckler was amazing. I’ve never seen something that infuriating and hilarious at the same time
Yet Malibu’s Most Wanted 2 is just sitting there, yet to be made.
I suppose we should count ourselves lucky that Jamie Kennedy and Seltzer/Friedberg didn’t team up to make The Starving Hungover Games. Not even gay Thor could handle that sort of Convergence.
Counting on Donald Sutherland that he turns all these talentless hacks into Avoxes.
i couldn’t make it past the 10 second mark… because i felt too nauseated to continue. just… i can’t… WHY CAN’T THEY JUST SPOOF ONE THING AT A FUCKING TIME. Not that that would help but it would at least make a little more sense.