Here’s An Excruciating New Clip From ‘The Hungover Games’

If you have $14.99 burning a hole in your pocket and there’s not a single movie left on Earth that you haven’t already watched and you hate charity, then you can already download the digital version of Jamie Kennedy’s The Hungover Games from iTunes. This parody of The Hangover and The Hunger Games (among others), of course, is not to be confused with the competing Aaron Seltzer/Jason Friedberg project, The Starving Games, except that they were both awful ideas and their trailers look like they’re films written by ambitious grade school children.

In this new clip for The Hungover Games, we’re introduced to a group of guys who partied a little too hard for Doug’s bachelor party, and his husband-to-be (that’s right, in the parody, Doug is gay because HIIIIIIILAAAAAARIOUSSSSSS!) wants them back immediately. Except, that’s easier said than done, because they’re on a train to “The Hungover Games.” There, they’ll compete against “The Depp District,” “The Django District,” “The Puppet District,” “The Real Housewives of District 8,” “The Gratuitous Nudity District” and “The Superhero District,” in which Thor is gay (HIIIIIIILAAAAAARIOUSSSSSS!) and says, “You got Norsed” for some God awful reason.

Basically, if you love gay jokes, Bruce Jenner and a guy who does a shitty impression of a Zach Galifianakis character, then this is the movie for you.

A lot of times when we post clips and trailers like this awful piece of hot dog turd, people ask, “Who watches this crap?” We got a good answer to that question in Grantland’s blowjob profile on Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg that I thought Vince was way too easy on when he wrote about it the other week. Basically, these movies are meant for dumb teenagers who don’t know any better than to laugh at Thor wearing a sleep mask, even though it doesn’t make any sense at all.

These are the same people who leave iTunes reviews like these:

And YouTube comments like these:

I believe it was Shakespeare who once wrote, “Shut your douchehole, because these movies ain’t never gonna stop.”