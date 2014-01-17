Here’s The First Clip From ‘The Monuments Men,’ AKA ‘Oceans 14: Soldiers Of Art’

Sony Pictures released the first clip from the upcoming The Monuments Men earlier today and it’s really hard not to look at this and make Oceans 11 sequel jokes. There’s George Clooney recruiting Matt Damon for a team of specialists that needs to sneak into heavily guarded places to steal valuables from people who will kill them all without giving a second thought. And I’m not comparing the premises in a bad way, because I think this movie looks great, even if it does strike me as odd that a film with such a wonderful cast would be released on February 7, well past Oscar consideration time.
Maybe I’ll put together my own crack team of experts, including the dog that plays Champion on Parks and Rec and two smoking hot twin sisters, and get to the bottom of why The Monuments Men is being released when it is. It’ll be an adventure for the ages, that’s for sure.
As an added bonus, here’s the latest trailer for The Monuments Men, starring two handsome famous guys and John Goodman, Bull Murray, Cate Blanchett and Jean Dujardin.
There has to be something wrong with this movie, right? That’s why they moved it from Christmas Day? But it still looks good.
It’s a somewhat interesting premise, but they only have Bull Murray, and not Bill Murray. I will not accept knockoff Murray’s.
*No offense to Joel (who was great in Madmen) and Brian Doyle (most famous for Wayne’s World and choking in Groundhog day).
The special effects weren’t going to be ready by the release date, which is why it was pushed into February.
One day many years ago I wrote an outline for a series of WWII movies that would focus on various aspects of the war. The final movie I had planned was a Guns of Navarone-style team up movie where the heroes would try and steal back the art that the Nazis stole from Europe.
So naturally I’m interested in the story and how they’ll pull it off. The February release definitely is worrisome, though.
I feel like I have seen this trailer before every movie I’ve been to in the last few months. It looks lousy, something is just off about it. Also, Cate Blanchett does awful accents. This is up there with her Natasha accent from Indiana Jones 4.
It doesn’t really work, and it’s because the conceit is that they’re art nerds…but Clooney and Damon look like leading men, and in that clip they sound like Danny Ocean and Jason Bourne.
Now give me Phil Hoffman and Paul Giamatti in those roles, and we’re talking.
Corny Heist comedies ALWAYS get released in February, because no matter how well made they might be, they never fare very well at the box office.
Also – to me, this looks much less Ocean’s 14 than it does Indiana Jones meets The Expendables.
and that is in no way a bad thing.
Wasn’t it a post-production issue or something that forced this to be delayed a couple months?
I could be totally wrong about that, but I’m pretty sure it’s not because there’s anything wrong with the movie.
I saw it back in December (in Munich), and it was fine. I think they were doing some screenings to gauge the response and decided to delay. There were about 6 people in the theater.
@zj, the decision to delay release was made in October. While ultimately the special effects that were cited as the cause of the pushback may have been able to have been completed by December, at the time, without that certainty, the studio had to make a decision about whether to move forward with a full-on marketing (and Oscar) campaign for a film that may or may not be ready, or hold off. Interestingly, it was “The Wolf of Wall Street” that was rumored to be moving to a 2014 release (due to post-production delays), and once “Monuments” took the leap, Paramount doubled-down to get “Wolf” ready for the now less-competitive Christmas Day slot.
This reminds me of the WW2 flashbacks from the Flying Hellfish Bonanza episode of The Simpsons, but live action, and with Bill Murray and John Goodman. Sounds good to me. We’ll all be rich, rich as Nazis!
Surprised they didn’t try to get this movie out earlier for award season. Maybe it wasn’t that good.