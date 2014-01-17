Here’s The First Clip From ‘The Monuments Men,’ AKA ‘Oceans 14: Soldiers Of Art’

Senior Writer
01.17.14

Sony Pictures released the first clip from the upcoming The Monuments Men earlier today and it’s really hard not to look at this and make Oceans 11 sequel jokes. There’s George Clooney recruiting Matt Damon for a team of specialists that needs to sneak into heavily guarded places to steal valuables from people who will kill them all without giving a second thought. And I’m not comparing the premises in a bad way, because I think this movie looks great, even if it does strike me as odd that a film with such a wonderful cast would be released on February 7, well past Oscar consideration time.

Maybe I’ll put together my own crack team of experts, including the dog that plays Champion on Parks and Rec and two smoking hot twin sisters, and get to the bottom of why The Monuments Men is being released when it is. It’ll be an adventure for the ages, that’s for sure.

As an added bonus, here’s the latest trailer for The Monuments Men, starring two handsome famous guys and John Goodman, Bull Murray, Cate Blanchett and Jean Dujardin.

