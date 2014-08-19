Here’s Mark Duplass’s 1995 Review Of ‘Before Sunrise’ From His High School Newspaper

Senior Editor
08.19.14 21 Comments
Mark-Duplass

Getty Image

Mark Duplass, whom you may know alternatively as one of the stars of The League and as the director of Cyrus, Jeff, Who Lives At Home, and The Puffy Chair, recently tweeted his 19-year-old review of Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise, the first of the Sunrise/Sunset trilogy, for his high school newspaper, published in 1995, when Duplass would’ve been 18.

[source]

There aren’t too many filmmakers whose work you could call “psuedo-intellectual,” “self-indulgent,” and “mostly-plotless” in the midst of an almost unqualified rave, but I said many of the same things in my own review of Richard Linklater’s Boyhood almost two decades later. I guess you could say me and acclaimed director and television star Mark Duplass are a lot alike.

I’m glad Mark Duplass grew up to be an actor/writer/director and not a film critic like me. For his sake. I mean, not everyone’s cut out for this kind of work. It’s a rough pony, this gig, but someone’s gotta ride it, you know? It takes a pair of thick legs and an iron crotch to make it work. And besides, the last thing we need is another film critic. It’s bad enough with Pete Hammond eating the skins off the chicken at all our parties. Everyone hates that guy.

Around The Web

TAGSBEFORE SUNRISECLASSIC REVIEWSEVERYONE'S A CRITICletters of noteMARK DUPLASSRICHARD LINKLATER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP