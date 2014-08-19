Here’s Mark Duplass’s 1995 Review Of ‘Before Sunrise’ From His High School Newspaper

Getty Image

Mark Duplass, whom you may know alternatively as one of the stars of The League and as the director of Cyrus, Jeff, Who Lives At Home, and The Puffy Chair, recently tweeted his 19-year-old review of Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise, the first of the Sunrise/Sunset trilogy, for his high school newspaper, published in 1995, when Duplass would’ve been 18.

[source]

There aren’t too many filmmakers whose work you could call “psuedo-intellectual,” “self-indulgent,” and “mostly-plotless” in the midst of an almost unqualified rave, but I said many of the same things in my own review of Richard Linklater’s Boyhood almost two decades later. I guess you could say me and acclaimed director and television star Mark Duplass are a lot alike.

