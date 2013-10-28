Here's The New Theatrical Trailer For '47 Ronin'

All that I need to know about the story of 47 Ronin is conveniently located in a book about 15 feet away from where I spend most of my days working, but reading is just soooooo boring, right guys? Fortunately, the new trailer hit YouTube today and it reveals the basic gist of everything we need to know about this real-life team of Japanese warriors that was betrayed and shunned after its master was killed. And, I have to be honest, this true story looks a little too hard to believe.

For starters, I don’t think women can actually turn into dragons. Granted, my interaction with females is generally limited, but I’ve never witnessed one breathing fire, and I called my mom and asked her if she’s a dragon, and she said no, but some of her cellmates are very mean to her. In conclusion, 47 Ronin stars Keanu Reeves, Rinko Kikuchi and Tadanobu Asano, and it will hit theaters on Christmas.