Here's The New Theatrical Trailer For '47 Ronin'

All that I need to know about the story of 47 Ronin is conveniently located in a book about 15 feet away from where I spend most of my days working, but reading is just soooooo boring, right guys? Fortunately, the new trailer hit YouTube today and it reveals the basic gist of everything we need to know about this real-life team of Japanese warriors that was betrayed and shunned after its master was killed. And, I have to be honest, this true story looks a little too hard to believe.
For starters, I don’t think women can actually turn into dragons. Granted, my interaction with females is generally limited, but I’ve never witnessed one breathing fire, and I called my mom and asked her if she’s a dragon, and she said no, but some of her cellmates are very mean to her. In conclusion, 47 Ronin stars Keanu Reeves, Rinko Kikuchi and Tadanobu Asano, and it will hit theaters on Christmas.
Trailer has already been removed from the tubes.
GADZOOKS! Thanks, fixed.
A Keanu Reeves movie I was waiting for? And it doesn’t include a Ben10 Reference. I was beginning to think you were slipping, Burnsy.
Robert DeNiro or GTFO.
Wait. Scratch that…
Michael Lonsdale or GTFO.
Michael Lonsdale deserved ALL the awards for that
I assume this film is named for the address of the director’s opium dealer.
I heard this movie is 6.7142857 times better than “Seven Samurai”!
Women turning into dragons is a metaphor for PMS. Ancient Japanese scrolls told me so.
Well, now we know that Marilyn Manson posts here.
I’m getting a vibe like if Toshiro Mifune directed Lord of the Rings.
A Rord of the Lings vibe, if you will.
This looks very the opposite of good.
In a bad way?
The historical accuracy of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter paired with the white saviour theme of Avatar, The Last Samurai, Elysium, Dances with Wolves, and Batman Forever.
Conan the Samurai.
This one looks like it belongs in the “watch drunk” category.
That’s not a bad thing.
But wait, I didn’t see Movies 44, 45 or 46.
Or 43, for that matter. But still. Seems like they are jumping ahead in the narrative.
While I’m glad to see Keanu in a major release, this looks positively dreadful.
I don’t understand how the second part of your sentence was necessary.
Touche.
I hate that i’m the only one I know who Is pumped to go see this.
looks pretty bad ass to me