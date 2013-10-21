Here’s The Red Band Trailer For ‘Homefront’ Starring James Franco As Gator

In the red band trailer for Homefront – written by Sylvester Stallone, mind you – we get a much better look at the depth of evil that will be portrayed by James Franco as the bayou meth dealer named Gator, as well as the same old ass-kicker with a grizzled British accent that has been played so well by Jason Statham for hundreds of years. Look, I know better than to get my hopes up about a movie these days based solely on the trailer, but Homefront looks like the most Jason Statham movie that has ever Jason Stathamed, and Franco’s over the top Cajun psychopath seems like the deep-fried catfish on top of the ice cream sundae.