Here’s The Red Band Trailer For ‘Homefront’ Starring James Franco As Gator

#Sylvester Stallone #Jason Statham #James Franco #Trailers
Senior Writer
10.21.13 15 Comments

In the red band trailer for Homefrontwritten by Sylvester Stallone, mind you – we get a much better look at the depth of evil that will be portrayed by James Franco as the bayou meth dealer named Gator, as well as the same old ass-kicker with a grizzled British accent that has been played so well by Jason Statham for hundreds of years. Look, I know better than to get my hopes up about a movie these days based solely on the trailer, but Homefront looks like the most Jason Statham movie that has ever Jason Stathamed, and Franco’s over the top Cajun psychopath seems like the deep-fried catfish on top of the ice cream sundae.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sylvester Stallone#Jason Statham#James Franco#Trailers
TAGShomefrontjames francoJASON STATHAMred band trailersSYLVESTER STALLONETRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP