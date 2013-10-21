Here’s The Red Band Trailer For ‘Homefront’ Starring James Franco As Gator

In the red band trailer for Homefront – written by Sylvester Stallone, mind you – we get a much better look at the depth of evil that will be portrayed by James Franco as the bayou meth dealer named Gator, as well as the same old ass-kicker with a grizzled British accent that has been played so well by Jason Statham for hundreds of years. Look, I know better than to get my hopes up about a movie these days based solely on the trailer, but Homefront looks like the most Jason Statham movie that has ever Jason Stathamed, and Franco’s over the top Cajun psychopath seems like the deep-fried catfish on top of the ice cream sundae.
This year, I am thankful for this movie.
A Cajun and a Cockney walk into a bar, and the spoken English Language weeps.
“the most Jason Statham movie that has ever Jason Stathamed”
Unless he makes that horse do a barrel-roll midair so that a giant hook hanging from a crane can knock off the bomb strapped to the bottom of said horse, I disagree. Granted I haven’t watched the trailer so there’s a good chance that happens.
Sorry, no room in my head for both Franco and Eric Roberts from Heaven’s Prisoners. Choices have to be made.
Anyone object if I refer to this movie in all future comments as Rambeaux?
I’m getting Rimbaud. Well, not right n… never mind. Franco fancies himself a sensitive soul.
At the very least, this movie will be a treasure trove of meme-y accents.
Shouldn’t *this* be the Statham movie called Crank?
This Fall: Don’t Meth With Statham
This has a character named Gator. AND AIRBOATS. Sterling Archer just came.
I like how Gator’s signature evil calling card is the hoot of an owl.
Jason Statham is Jason Statham in Jason Statham Part XXXV: Jason Statham Goes to the Bayou.
GATOR’S BITCHES BETTER BE USIN JIMMIES
No Jason Statham cockney accent I see. Sometimes I wonder why I even bother….
Just livin’ wif me kid and sum ‘orses on the bleedin’ bayou mate. Totally not an undercover bobby on the bloody ran from a gang.