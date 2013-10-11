Here’s The Teaser Trailer For The ‘Hercules’ Movie Not Starring The Rock

In the great, time-honored Hollywood tradition of woefully lacking creativity, there will be two Hercules movies released in 2014, and unfortunately neither of them will be about the legendary WWF wrestler. Instead, like Volcano/Dante’s Peak and White House Down/Olympus Has Fallen before them, these Hercules movies will basically tell the same story of the Ancient Greek warrior, except one stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and is directed by Brett “Anything Can Go On Nachos” Ratner, while the other is directed by Renny “Stop Mentioning Cutthroat Island” Harlin and stars… Kellan Lutz.

The only guy to make a cameo on 30 Rock and make me say, “Wow, Ryan Lochte is a better actor than him,” Lutz is also currently filming The Expendables 3, but he took a second out of his schedule to post the new teaser trailer for Hercules: The Legend Begins to WhoSay, before he’ll also debut it tomorrow at New York Comic-Con.