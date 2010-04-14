Herzog finds obvious use for 3D: filming paintings

Roger Ebert recently attended a lecture where Werner Herzog discussed his movie Aguirre: The Wrath of God, and while that’s not the main focus of this post, Werner Herzog can’t take a dump without saying or doing something quotable, and who am I to deny you of that? I’m just a humble blogger with a magical crotch. A couple gems:

– A quarter-mile upstream from this shot, Herzog says, he returned only a year ago to the Urubamba river to shoot a scene for his latest film, “My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done.” Nobody asked him why, and indeed it is hard to pinpoint a reason why footage from a Peruvian rapids was required for a crime drama set in San Diego. Somehow, with Herzog, you don’t ask such a question. – Herzog said he doesn’t give a great deal of thought to composition. “I focus entirely on the subject of the shot.” One shot shows the fat man straddling a cannon and eating a mango. A voice asks, “Is that a phallic symbol?” Herzog replies” “It honestly never occurred to me until you pointed it out. I wanted to have a shot showing the man who consumed all our mangos.”

Good stuff. Anyway, let’s get down to ass tax: Herzog also revealed that he’ll be shooting a documentary about the 32,000-year-old paintings inside the Cave of Chauvet-Pont-d’Arc in Southern France… in 3D.



Herzog must return to work. He has been granted three hours to film inside the Cave of Chauvet-Pont-d’Arc in Southern France, where the wall paintings have been dated to 32,000 years ago. There is no documentarian better suited than Herzog to make this film of a sacred place unseen for centuries. He will bring to it awe and poetry. [full post here]

Okay, Ebert, settle down there, buddy. I like him too; I don’t expect him to levitate. So anyway, Herzog apparently plans to shoot a full-length documentary in 3D with three hours of footage from a three-person crew using only cold lights (part of his agreement to be allowed to film in the cave). Thankfully, I imagine that will leave room for lots and lots of intense voice over.