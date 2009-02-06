HERZOG & LYNCH FILM MAN KILLING MOTHER

Michael Shannon, Willem Dafoe, Chloe Sevigny and Udo Kier have joined the cast of Werner Herzog and David Lynch’s collaboration, My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done.

The story is loosely based on events surrounding a San Diego man who acted out a Sophocles play in his mind and murdered his mother with a sword. [ScreenDaily]

In related news, I’m hard right now. FilmDrunk was also able to obtain a future transcript of the first day of shooting: