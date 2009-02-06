HERZOG & LYNCH FILM MAN KILLING MOTHER

Michael Shannon, Willem Dafoe, Chloe Sevigny and Udo Kier have joined the cast of Werner Herzog and David Lynch’s collaboration, My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done.
The story is loosely based on events surrounding a San Diego man who acted out a Sophocles play in his mind and murdered his mother with a sword. [ScreenDaily]
In related news, I’m hard right now. FilmDrunk was also able to obtain a future transcript of the first day of shooting:
HERZOG: Achtung! Schnell, schnell. Ya, das ist eine script meeting. Okay ya: oont ven ve zoom een on za killer, I vant zat ve make sure za closeup ist on za eyes. Zeess man hast no soul. Zairfore, I vant zat ze pupils vill reflect za state of nussink, za infinite blackness zat vaits for us all. I sink is beautiful, no? It is like za death of za puppy, or za child who starve. Oont less light! I hate za sunlight on my set moar zen I hate za sugar on mein cheerios.
LYNCH: Yes, yes, agreed. And then the story picks back up seconds later, with a couple of beautiful lesbians. We can feel it, the unbridled passion of their lovemaking, as the rats scurry beneath the floorboards. Then, just at the height of the orgasm, our heroine picks up the phone. “Hello?” she’ll ask, “Is anyone there?” And who’s at the other end of the line? Why, I’ll tell you who: A man with a chicken.
