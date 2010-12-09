Hey Girl, Baby Goose Will Read Your ‘Hey Girl’ Blog

Blue Valentine won its rating appeal with the MPAA yesterday, but since I wasn’t planning on seeing that hipstery ukulele scarf of a movie anyway, I thought we’d focus on the more important things, like Baby Goose reading from F*ckYeahRyanGosling (video below). Hey Girl, who’s this “Ryan Gosling” character I keep hearing about? I keep meaning to look him up, but I was too busy crying about this video someone sent me of ducks getting caught in a wind storm. It’s so sad, girl. I even wrote a song about it. I’ll play it for you if you promise not to laugh. It’s really personal.
Hey girl, I’ll be brief. Haha, get it? It’s cold, let’s snuggle. But only if you want to, girl.
Duuuucks in the wind! All we are is Duuucks in the Wiiiiiind!
Actually, that video is so yesterday. Today it’s all about the Salsa Dog!
Hey girl, I got you these gluten free cookies. They are flour free because I can’t stand to think of some monster grinding those beautiful plants to make a cookie, ya know?
Hey girl, so your parents can watch, I did an interview with VH1, too.
Hey girl, I haven’t seen so many blown fowl’s since your nephew’s basketball tournament LOL.
Hey girl, I got you flowers, but not for no reason. They’re for the best reason, and that reason is you.
Hey girl, those ducks were blown away, kinda like how I feel every time I see you.
Hey girl, I don’t want my heart. You can have it.
Hay girl… no see right there, hay, oooh, it’s in a wagon! Let’s go for a hay ride.
Hey girl, we got our movie an R by adding extra hugs. Isn’t that swell?
Hey bitch, get off your blog and get on my log!
Hey girl, this might look meta but I totally mean it.
Hey girl, I wore this v-neck sweater because it reminds me of Valentine’s Day. I know it’s technically two months away, but as far as I’m concerned it should be every day.
Hey Girl, our movie first got an NC-17 because of me giving you some oral.
Ha Ha, I love you, snatches.
Why did they bleep out when he said “friendly”? That is what he said right?
Hey Girl, I’m climbing in your window and snatching your peoples up. But that’s because your building’s on fire, burning like my love for you.
Also, you may have herpes now.
Hey girl, life is short and so am I. Lift me so I can see where they keep the cookies.
-HGB
