Hey Girl, Baby Goose Will Read Your ‘Hey Girl’ Blog

Blue Valentine won its rating appeal with the MPAA yesterday, but since I wasn’t planning on seeing that hipstery ukulele scarf of a movie anyway, I thought we’d focus on the more important things, like Baby Goose reading from F*ckYeahRyanGosling (video below). Hey Girl, who’s this “Ryan Gosling” character I keep hearing about? I keep meaning to look him up, but I was too busy crying about this video someone sent me of ducks getting caught in a wind storm. It’s so sad, girl. I even wrote a song about it. I’ll play it for you if you promise not to laugh. It’s really personal.

Hey girl, I’ll be brief. Haha, get it? It’s cold, let’s snuggle. But only if you want to, girl.