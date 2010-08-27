Hey Girl, Watch Baby Goose’s Band

FilmDrunk favorite Ryan Gosling is a Jack of all trades as we’ve previously discussed his involvement with the band Dead Man’s Bones. If you’re not familiar, it was Baby Goose’s band’s Twitter account that brought about the demise of my wildly successful @Ryan_Gosling Twitter account, but it’s not like I’m bitter to the point that I asked other FilmDrunkards to go to a Dead Man’s Bones concert at whip batteries at the stage. After all, as Baby Goose says, “Don’t be a Juggalo, be a Huggalo.”
Anywho, DMB (screw you, Dave Matthews, there’s a new panty moistener in town) has released a new official video for their smash single “Pa Pa Power.” The song features the haunting vocals of The Warm Glass of Milk children’s choir and if there’s anything more hipster than this band it would have to be a vinyl record wearing a scarf while riding a 10-speed bike made of neon Wayfarers.
You can check out this extravaganza of epic thrift store awesomeness over at Vulture. Be warned, it appears that Baby Goose combined his love of making films with his love of making music because this puppy is almost 13 minutes long. Haha girl, I didn’t mean a puppy like Patches! He’s a big boy pooch now!
According to various YouTube clips, “Pa Pa Power” is DMB’s closer song at live performances, which I’m sure Baby Goose intros with something like, “Hey girls, this is a song about finding someone special and requesting to meet her parents first before pursuing a relationship, because it’s only fair to respect the wishes of the people who gave her life, and plus you can learn a lot about a person through their parents, and maybe they’ll even have some advice because people find wisdom through aging and I think that’s just special, girl… ONE TWO THREE FOUR!”
Also, if you’re in the area and want to piss your pants with laughter, FilmDrunkard and Frotcast regular Joe King will be appearing at the Hollywood Improv on Sunday at 7:30 pm. The show also features Whitney Cummings, who I’m in love with because of her awesome joke about drinking Magic Johnson’s blood at the Hasselhoff roast.
[i]and if there’s anything more hipster than this band it would have to be a vinyl record wearing a scarf while riding a 10-speed bike made of neon Wayfarers.[/i]
Yeah….that line just made me spit my drink all over the damn screen
If this was any less masculine it would be a Pa Pa Pap Smear.
Hey girl, I’m sorry my band’s name scared you. Come over here and have some Nilla Wafers with Ovaltine, you’ll feel all better.
No me gusta, mericon.
–Pa Pa Pau Gasol
Think I’d rather listen to the C-Tates go whoo whoo!
Damnit, I had a Nilla Wafers line all loaded up . . .
*grmble grumble*
Pa Pa Pa Power yu yup yu up sh she sheel sheil… [Bridge of Star Fleet cruiser explodes after direct hit from bird of prey.]
Why stutterers should not be Star Fleet Captains.
If you guessed that the video would begin with scenes in a nursing home, congratulations, it’s time to rip your brain out through your nose because I hate the way you think.
Bonus points for a band named Dead Man’s Bones depicting the elderly. The icy touch of death approaches, grandpa.
@apba–Dor sho ga! We are all Klingons now.
C-Tates wants to see that Fu Fu Fufu.
Death Cat for Cutie?
Wasn’t even pandering to The Mighty One, just had this image of Shatner stuttering an order and them all getting blowed da fug yup and I LOL’d.
It was pretty disrespectful of Ryan Gosling to sit on the stage and play video games during that band’s gig.
I’ve got the weirdest craving for a Pu Pu Platter now.
Baby Goose doen’t use power chords. He feels that they are too threatening.
I can’t believe this post made it an hour and only one “Hey Girl” comment to show for it.
Hey girl, I am disappoint.
Hey girl, the only thing listed on my band’s rider is “tenderness.”
Baby Goose doesn’t use power cords either. He knows that you’re afraid of phantom power, girl.
*phantom load
(damn it. so many more opportunities)
Hey girl, you know those mandolins that are, like, double-mandolins?
Dead Man’s Bones rocks so soft it gives the crowd an extra chromosome. Hey girl, you’re Goose Down now.
Hey girl, my amp goes to eleven. Yeah, I don’t get it either, but my grandpa always says that and laughs.
Stoney, He ain’t gonna nom it, but He will love it.
Mick, I loved it and nommed it.
Baby Goose: This is *not* gonna work.
Band: Why didn’t you say so before?
Baby Goose: I *did* say so before.
Aw, thanks ‘swi. And I used to be Michael Cera, Plain and Tall but I’ve got Cerafatigue and I’m into that whole brevity thing.
Hey, girl. I don’t have an opening act because that sounds too suggestive.
Baby Goose is making a movie with Sarah Jessica Parker. It’s called Hay Girl.
WHAT? THAT WAS THE GREATEST USER NAME IN THE HISTORY OF FD ASIDE FROM JOHN WAYNE IN A DEVO HAT AND JESUS CHRYSLER SUPERCAR!!!!
And The Mighty Fek’lhr of course.
* peers out the window at a suspicious looking windowless panel van
Hey girl, you’re invited backstage to our pizza and soda after party so I can learn more about your upbringing
Hey girl. There’s no lead guitar in my band. We’re all equal.
Hey girl, we won’t be doing an encore in case anyone in the audience needs to get up early for work tomorrow
Didn’t realize it had such a Billy Mays effect on you, ‘swi. Apologies. Would it make you feel better if this were my avatar?
(hurry up and approve the goddamn image, WordPress gods)
Hey girl, I had my roadies pick out all of the brown M&M’s. I know they’re your favorite.
Hey girl, when you make those rocker horn with your fingers, be sure to stick your thumb out because that means ‘I love you’ in sign language.
Hey girl, please don’t throw your panties on stage. I’ve never seen them before and I don’t plan on seeing them until we’re married.
Hey girl, I just got my guitar in tune with your heart strings.
Hey girl, just wanted you to know, I’m never playing Seal’s club.
Hey girl, I don’t want to receive a standing O from you until we’re man and wife.
Hey girl, gotta go. Just got all the gear hooked up to the PA. Haha, I love those patches.
Hey girl, I won’t be playing any power ballads as they sound so aggressive.
Hey girl, you can’t watch my band for free if you don’t smile. I’m just kidding, you can watch for free even if you don’t smile. (*reaches into messenger bag, pulls out a Werther’s Original and picture of puppy, hands them to girl*) But since you’re smiling…
All I’ve got is a Casio VL Tone, three chords and the truth.
Hey girl, there’s very little low end at my shows. I don’t go to second bass.
Hey girl, don’t worry about the back beat here. We’ll have none of that.
Hey girl, I never let our trombone player refer to his instrument as a ‘bone.’ That’s just gross.
Hey girl, no worries, our bassist is fretless.
Hey girl, check our our DJ. Haha, I love you DJ Scratches.
Hey girl, the only thing I’ll be fingering is my keyboard.
[Fumbles with Dead Man’s Bone to (guitar) pick joke, drops it]
Drat! Can somebody hand me that?