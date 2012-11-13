Hey, I wrote this thing about Ostriches.

Senior Editor
11.13.12 12 Comments

Hey, you guys. So I wrote this thing. It’s kind of about ostriches, and a little about Germans, but it’s also a little bit about restaurants, and also a little bit about life. It’s not about movies, so I didn’t feel quite right posting it here, so I posted it over at this website Justin Halpern and Jesse Kubanet run. But then, I guess this sort of counts as posting it here. Look, I’ll be honest, I don’t really understand this whole internet thing yet. I’ll let you know. In the meantime, feel free to read it here.

[TheseFriesAreGood]

