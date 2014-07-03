Hey, Wanna See An All-Pug Version Of The Classic 1996 Film ‘Independence Day’?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So, a few things:

This is a video from The Pet Collective, which does these kinds of things regularly, that depicts the 1996 alien invasion masterpiece Independence Day, but shortened to two minutes and with a cast made up entirely of pug puppies.

The pug puppies also portray the spaceships and the aliens and, at one point, the White House.

The whole thing looks like it was made for $11 and I love it.

The best part is the Jeff Goldblum and Harvey Fierstein pugs, and it’s not even all that close.

I lied, it is kinda close, thanks to the split-second, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of Vivica A. Fox pug standing in front of a tiny cardboard stripper pole. Inspired.

President Whitmore pug gives his famous speech to a collection of army men, obviously.

This is exactly what the Founding Fathers intended when they started this great nation.