Hey, You Guys! Here Are 12 Things You Might Not Know About ‘The Goonies’

Though that was then and this is 2014. What a Goonies sequel would be and who would be in it is a complete mystery, but Donner recently spilled the beans to TMZ that Spielberg already has the perfect concept in mind.
I’m sure Corey Feldman is chomping at the bit for that Goonies II money, but whether or not we ever get some more Goonie action, the rumor is enough reason to dive into some obscure movie trivia. This one’s for you, Sloth.
1. The pirate ship was a pretty big deal. An actual pirate ship was built for the movie and none of the cast was permitted to see it before filming to maintain its allure. When the kids finally did see it for the first time several of them blurted out curse words in awe and the scene had to be re-filmed without the cursing. After filming wrapped, the ship was put on the market, but apparently nobody had a use for a pirate ship and it was scrapped.
2. Data promised his mom he wouldn’t cuss. When Data falls from the cave ceiling he screams “holy s-h-i-t” as a way of getting around the curse word after he promised his mother he wouldn’t curse in the film.
3. Sloth spent up to five hours in the makeup chair. Getting Sloth’s wonky eye to look just right was no easy task and former Oakland Raiders player John Matuszak had to spend up to five hours in the makeup chair for the attachment of Sloth’s goofy eye, which was mechanically operated by remote control. It was very important that Sloth’s face not get wet, as water could cause the eye to malfunction — something that happened more than once during the pirate ship scenes.
4. Jeff Cohen wasn’t thrilled about being the fat kid on set. While Jeff Cohen was fully committed to his role — even showing up with the chicken pox out of fear of calling in sick and losing his part — he didn’t enjoy being the fat kid in the movie. Cohen has said that the actors in the “chubby kid” position are often expected to be eating throughout the entire movie and after filming he wanted to slim down. In an interview, Cohen said that the only time he’s done the “truffle shuffle” since the movie was at a college football game:
“The one time I did it was at Berkeley. I was the mic man at the football games, trying to pump them up. I wasn’t certain everyone knew who I was, I got up there to Say “GO BEARS” and this frat guy in the back row started screaming “truffle shuffle.” then the last 3 rows started chanting it. Next thing you know it caught on and 10,000 students were cheering “truffle . . . shuffle!”
5. The lost octopus. During the pirate ship scenes a separate scene was filmed with an octopus trapping some of the Goonies underwater. For whatever reason, it never made it in the movie even though the soundtrack included a song specially written for the scene entitled “8 Arms To Hold You” by The Goon Squad.
6. Sean Astin’s mother trashed the treasure map. Sean Astin said that upon completion of the film he was allowed to have One-eyed Willy’s old treasure map as a keepsake. Several years later his mother found it while cleaning the house and thinking it was just an old piece of crinkly paper, threw it out with the garbage.
What truly creeps me out is that Sloth posed for Playgirl in 1982…
I hope in full makeup.
The ladies all paid to see Sloth’s Love Chunk.
my best friend’s sister-in-law makes $84 every hour on the laptop . She has been without work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $13297 just working on the laptop for a few hours. navigate to this web-site ➨➨➨➨➨➨➨ [x.co]
Yeah that was always odd at the end of the movie with the kids saying “The octopus was the scariest”
Right?! …growing up, I just always thought they decided to tell the grown ups a bunch of lies for no reason other than sometimes kids are mischievous assholes.
I’m still gonna pretend that’s the way it is, cause like how Willie was the original Goonie… the Goonies were the original trolls!
That makes up way more sense that the kids were just fucking with the reporter
I remember having Goonies trading cards that has the octopus scene on it and going ‘What the hell?’
It pops up in various versions though. Think it’s on the DVD, or at least in the deleted scenes. Here it is in part: [www.traileraddict.com]
I’m pretty sure in later interviews the cast said they had in fact seen the pirate ship and they’re “amazement” on set when “seeing it for the 1st time” was just them acting for Donner.
Also, there’s a joke somewhere for some of the poorer films Speilberg’s made post-“Last Crusade” with that shot of him standing there while lost for words.
Oh, and Piper yucking it up for the camera will never not be funny.
I don’t know if they had decided to add the octopus scene at some point, but my memory of the movie ALWAYS had the octopus. However, when I grew up I never found the version with the octopus scene nor was it ever played on TV again. I was born in 1987 so I didn’t see the film in the theaters, I mostly found out about it through TBS which I guarantee had the scene because how would I know about the octopus without it being in the movie at some point? I distinctly remember how the scene went down too, not just that there was an octopus (if that was the case I’d say the comment at the end about the octopus would be responsible for me knowing about an octopus).
Then why did I have the bowl, Bart? Why did I have the bowl?
@Ray Peterson
Sounds like when they play Fast Times on TBS and they include the Guidance Counselor scene to stretch out the time. Still waiting for a DVD release that includes that scene.
@Ray Peterson they played the octopus scene on TV a lot, I remember watching the movie in my den when I was a little kid and thinking that was my favorite part. There’s also another scene where the Goonies go to a convenience store and that jock picks on Mikey before Josh Brolin comes to rescue.
Years later, when I got it on DVD, I was confused when neither of those scenes were in the movie and were in the deleted scenes instead.
“The scene didn’t appear in either the theatrical version or when the film was released on VHS. However, a funny thing happened sometime in the 1990s. The Disney Channel aired The Goonies, and because the film had more than a few references that pushed the boundaries of acceptable children’s entertainment as far as the Disney Channel went, they edited out those scenes. After the edits were made, though, they wanted to make up for the time being taken away so they added a couple of deleted scenes, including the octopus sequence (another notable deleted scene has the kids encounter Troy, a jerky local jock, at a convenience store. In the scene, the treasure map that the kids have gets burned a bit by Troy, which explains why the map is singed in later scenes in the film).”
[spinoff.comicbookresources.com]
I definitely do remember the convenience store scene now that you mention it.
@OhMyBalls… thank you for that. Probably one of the best lines from Milhouse.
I saw this movie ten times before the age of 12. And then one time it had the octopus. To this day, friends have no idea what I’m talking about when I refer to “the version that has the octopus.”
I feel so relieved right now.
I’m hoping the sequel is the kids of the original goonies trying to break free from the oppressive grasp of their nerd parents and banding together by following a business plan to get some shitty houses razed to make room for a fun new country club.
Time is a circle, man.
@jon_k So basically, the sequel to One Crazy Summer?
Pure…awesome.
The cast commentary track from the DVD is one of the funniest things ever. In the middle, Sean Astin has to leave due to commitments he had for LOTR, and the rest of the cast just razz the living crap out of him.
Feldman was prolly all like, “Hey Sean! Wait up! Is there a part in LOTR for me?! I’ll give you some coke if you let me be a goblin.”
And Sean was all like, “You’re already a goblin! And no, my name isn’t Corey Haim, I’m not putting you in all my movies for a couple grams of coke and a handjob.”
“6. Sean Astin’s mother trashed the treasure map.”
Come on – if she was a nobody, sure, refer to her as such, but she’s Patty Fucking Duke.
#13: Steve Antin, who played Troy, was once the gay boyfriend of David Geffen, and directed the movie “Burlesque.”
I really have to go to the Hellmouth of a strip club someone (OSZ?) told me about over at KSK.
“the Hellmouth of a strip club” … in Astoria.
/the point of me mentioning that here.
Andre The Giant made a weird Sloth. I’m just going to think about that for a while
Of all the stupid 1980’s movies I understand this the least . Even Batteries Not Included was more endearing.
We are all sorry that you have no soul
my roomate’s aunt makes 82 dollars/hour on the computer. She has been out of work for eight months but last month her payment was 20048 dollars just working on the computer for a few hours. go to this website ➨➨➨➨➨http://tiny.tw/3jk4