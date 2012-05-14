Hollywood Doubles Down on Taylor Lautner Parkour Movies

Taylor Lautner last starred in the Bourne Identity/parkour joint Abduction, which earned a paltry $28 million domestically on a $38 million budget, leading Universal to oust him from their planned Stretch Armstrong movie. You’d think the Taylor Lautner-as-a-leading-man experiment might’ve ended there, but since Hollywood is nothing if not a faultless utopia built on infinite wisdom, they’re going to try this Taylor Lautner/parkour thing again. Terrible acting! Ten-year-old trends! Secondary characters in Twilight! This project really has everything.
FilmNation Entertainment’s “Tracers” will give Lautner plenty of opportunity to show off his physical prowess.
Well that’s good, because if it were a vehicle for his acting skills and rugged charm, it might be a long shoot.
The film is set in the world of parkour, the physical discipline that centers on moving efficiently around obstacles, be it by jumping, climbing or running.
Lautner will play Cam, a bike messenger in New York City, who is in debt to an organized crime gang. He gets introduced to parkour by a sexy stranger after he crashes his bike. [Yahoo]
I know I say this a lot, but that sounds like something I would’ve written here as a joke about shitty movie premises. Actually, if I was creating a fake shitty movie premise, this might be too on the nose. Also, a bike messenger who gets in trouble with the mob and has to do parkour? That sounds VERY familiar. You might remember a little movie called Premium Rush, the plot of which is “In Manhattan, a bike messenger picks up an envelope that attracts the interest of a dirty cop, who pursues the cyclist throughout the city,” and whose trailer I posted back in September with the label “BIKE PARKOUR.” So, rather than “a movie about a bike messenger set in the world of parkour,” I think it’d be faster to call this “Premium Rush set in the world of Alpacas.”
“Organized crime gang” is a Lautnerization of the word “Mafia”.
He was a done a favor by our, uh…how shall I say — Mafia Crime Syndicate.
ALPAKOUR!!!
If this simple, yet delightful comment doesn’t at least get an honorary COTW mention then…I have nothing else. Just please and thank you.
He looks like the Alpaca…
Hollywoods been scouting you. EVERYTHINGS COMING UP VINCE.
“Hey, I see you’ve crashed your bike and that you’re bleeding profusely. I’m very sexy and would like to teach you how to run up a wall and then back-flip.” Yup…makes sense.
OOH-WHEE HEE-HEELIE!
I sure hope his bike crash involves a sexy car plowing into him as he does that stupid balancing thing at a red light where he never touches his feet to the ground SERIOUSLY WHAT THE HELL IS THAT
Somewhere in the Hollywood Hills Jami Geertz stands naked in front of a mirror trying to figure out what horrible animal she resembles.
Parkour is a lot of things, but efficient?
Right? Isn’t it just “the floor is lava” for adults?
Parkour actually takes a keen analytical eye to survey an area and then quickly determine: “What would a frightened cat do?”
“The floor is lava–for adults”…that’s awesome.
Patty you just won the internet.
But in all reality, parkour is good for only one thing: Ninja Warrior, my favorite game/sports show ever. YUJI URISHIHARA JUMPING SPIDER SAAAAAAAAAAAN
And here I am thinking that this was the long-awaited Chasing Amy spin-off I’ve been hoping for.
I think this is just Hollywoods way of hoping Taylor Lautner will just run away with no obstacles to stop him.
Is the writer of this article so jealous of a 20 yr old…..that he is hoping for his career demise…..why???? Taylor is handsome, humble, talented and is going to do just well in the future.
You’re mistaking “talent” with “the ability to walk upright and make noises with his mouth.” But by your definition, yes, he’s very talented.