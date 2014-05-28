Holy Photoshop Disaster, Look At This John Stamos Movie Poster

Reading today’s movie titles – “Let’s Be Cops,” “LOL,” “Sex Tape,” “Best Night Ever,” “Heaven Is For Real,” etc – I’m constantly reminded of that time-lapse scene in Idiocracy where over the years of people successively getting dumber, “Fuddrucker’s” eventually becomes “Buttf*cker’s.” My fascination with on-the-nose titles aimed at the disabled was what initially led me to click on the poster for “My Man Is A Loser.” But then when I got there, I discovered something even better: the poster.
What’s the plot of this, that Michael Rapaport takes John Stamos to that head-shrinking doctor from Beetlejuice to get his groove back?
I’d watch that, actually.
I realize a film called “My Man Is A Loser” might not have the greatest quality control department, but you still have to wonder how a poster like this ever sees the light of day. The only explanation I can figure is that the shrunken head was a deliberate attempt to distract you from the capri pants.
What about those jeans?
Even thought the “Rappaport fail” is unforgivable, the jeans aren’t a fail. They are meant to look like that. They are made to have “worn lines” (created with bleaching effect) in that area to look worn and aged.
In my original it had full length pants and a normal sized head. They offered me an obscenely low fee so I told them to forget it. I even tweeted at the director for help but no dice. I can’t believe this is what they went with.
It’s not the same. Shrinking someone’s head is a creative decision and drastically changes the design. Ask Underball. He’ll confirm.
Hand to God, my first thought on seeing the banner image was the head-shrinker from Beetlejuice.
Is it gay that the first thing I noticed was his package?
I don’t know about gay but I do want to know exactly what’s going on there. But I have been watching too much science fiction.
Am I ever curious, of course. Who isn’t?
I’m not saying I would have sex with a guy, but if I did there would be no kissing. I’m straight as an arrow, brah.
How? How does someone look at that monstrosity and decide that it’s fit for public consumption?
The poster or the movie?
John Stamos.
The tragic disappearance of pictures from old posts is really felt keenly at times like this.
Spike Lee made this to prove to everyone that the Old Boy poster was also his original work.
Vince making fun of posters will always be the best part of filmdrunk, hopefully more this week in posters happens
It’s obvious that this is a low budget feature, and the producer told Michael Rappaport “I can’t give you any money, but I’ll make sure you get a little head.”
All four heads look photoshopped. Or maybe I just need a nap
I’m with Mancy. I think all four heads are photoshopped. Definitely both heads on the couch.
Also, is Bryan Callen’s knee in front of John Stamos’ hip?
Maybe it’s just me, but I never trust a man whose arms get colder than his shins.
I like to think there’s actually some cold, never-ending, white room in Hollywood where studios take these movie poster pictures. Like a nature safari, photographers capture images of blank, helpless has-beens wandering around the white room, and that’s how movies get made. For example, in 2013, a photographer snapped a picture of Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson scrounging the room for their lost careers, and The Internship was born.
And here, a wild Isla Fisher was spotted lost in the white room after an over-indulgent shopping spree:
Uh oh… An alpha female has trapped a sarcastic male into a forced relationship:
A confident male is showing off his plumage in search of a mate:
Even formerly prideful beasts have wandered into the white room for their fair share of low moments:
And here’s a few different shots of a notable dominant predator seducing several mates before she feasts on their souls:
“My Man Lisa Oser”?
Goddamit… I have a job, I can’t just sit here all day and…(scrolls back to poster, laughs uncontrollably for 11 minutes)…GODDAMMIT MICHAEL RAPPAPORT! RELEASE ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I can’t believe Michael Rapaport and Bryan Callen (who?) get bill ahead of John Stamos.
btw Sean Young apparently is also in this.
that Beetlejuice image is fucking amazing
Some got paid to do this. That is all.