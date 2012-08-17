Honest Trailer: The Hunger Games

Our friends at ScreenJunkies put together another one of their Honest Trailers, this time for The Hunger Games. They do an especially great job covering the ridiculousness of Peeta and his bakery-decoratin’ skills in a way that I couldn’t hope to illustrate in my review, at least for people who never saw the movie. Who knew working at a bakery could provide so many important skills? Not since Steven Seagal played a cook in Under Siege has food service provided so many combat tactics.

It’s all pretty great except for the part where they start talking mess on Jennifer Lawrence’s acting YOU TAKE THAT BACK RIGHT NOW I WILL FIGHT YOU.

Also, not one word about FUTUREBEARD? How dare you. The Hunger Games was and shall continue to be defined by FUTUREBEARD.