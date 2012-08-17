Honest Trailer: The Hunger Games

Our friends at ScreenJunkies put together another one of their Honest Trailers, this time for The Hunger Games. They do an especially great job covering the ridiculousness of Peeta and his bakery-decoratin’ skills in a way that I couldn’t hope to illustrate in my review, at least for people who never saw the movie. Who knew working at a bakery could provide so many important skills? Not since Steven Seagal played a cook in Under Siege has food service provided so many combat tactics.
It’s all pretty great except for the part where they start talking mess on Jennifer Lawrence’s acting YOU TAKE THAT BACK RIGHT NOW I WILL FIGHT YOU.
Also, not one word about FUTUREBEARD? How dare you. The Hunger Games was and shall continue to be defined by FUTUREBEARD.
The writer/director is no great loss. They should have a parallel unrated version of these movies, so they can show all the bloody stuff. Peeta can lose his leg in those movies.
Honest trailer, you had me at hello!
If I ran a movie theater these trailers would be mandatory.
thank you honest trailer, you just made my having sat through that horrible movie worthwhile (if that’s possible).
WTF is Screen Junkies problem with Jennifer Lawrence?….did Lawrence not grant them an interview?…or her cell number?…one of the staff have a sister who tried out for Katniss and was laughed out of the audition?. Jennifer Lawrence is a wonderful actress who received rave reviews for this film along with just about every fucking film she’s starred in. Oh, I get it…it’s what hipster assholes do to make themselves stand out, right?…right?. Everyone praises this actress and actually we agree, but, we have to look EDGY. No wonder that they are shown so little respect…they’ve never earned it.
As Jennifer’s mother, Arjuna has a biological need to protect her daughter from all assaults, especially ones that are as traumatizing as a Filmdrunk review. Thank you, Mrs. Lawrence, for sticking up for family.
You ARE Jennifer Lawrence’s mother, right? If not, then your defense of her makes you batshit insane. You’d fit in here nicely.
I missed this in the theatres, so I just saw it for the first time. It is so good, you guys. I actually have nothing witty or on-topic to say, I just wanted to jizz my love for this movie all over the Internet.
So screw you haters.