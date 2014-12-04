How To Write A Crappy YA Blockbuster In 10 Easy Steps

In the past year, I have watched over twenty YA movies, or possibly, just two: I literally cannot tell because they are literally all the same. Some of these were watched for FilmDrunk, while others were viewed under the influence of a particularly dissociated/desperate friend (Divergent is different! You’ll love it! Shailene Woodley!). To call all YA books and movies terrible is knee-jerk snobbery, to call Harry Potter art is . . . so embarrassing. Either way, YA remains effortlessly profitable: The Fault in Our Stars, for example, cost only $12 million to make, but earned nearly $300 million at the box office. As someone who writes over 2,000 words a day and can only afford powder-based cheeses and can-based meats, you gotta respect the form.
That’s why I’ve come up with a precious little handy-dandy how-to guide for your startup screenwriter looking to make a million/$4 dollars. To clarify: all of the movies I’ve examined here originated as YA books, later becoming YA movies. There are actually endless good films about adolescence that didn’t start as books and still explore the time period successfully, but they’re diverse and well-meaning: SNOOZE. Who cares about that?
For whatever reason, it’s the category of YA movies based on YA books that feels particularly unbearable. Maybe it’s because books marketed to an audience labeled “less than adult” are, you know, less than adult. Maybe because everyone in America seems to think that vampires are interesting and/or sexy even though they are all depressed/need B15. Maybe Peeta? I just don’t understand why so many people want to watch so many teenagers slip into a coma/die of cancer, except for the fact there are fifteen teenagers screaming about dick outside my window right now, so maybe that makes sense.
Either way, here’s ten pro-tips to turn your second-grade script into an I’m-sad-this-is-profitable movie:
1. Kill Off At Least One Small Child.
Preference given to the adorable and/or fat. In pretty much every YA movie I’ve seen this year, at least one miniature supporting character dies in a gratuitous act of violence. In Maze Runner, there’s “Chuck” (#1 most popular name in America for chubby boys, 1776-present), in Harry Potter, Colin Creevey, in Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part II, Prim (it’s not out yet but I read the books and yes it’s going to happen). The more death you have, the deeper the story, the better the writer you are! For the aspiring screenwriter, however, the balance can be hard to strike. You want to make Chuck just cute enough to make us like him, but not sooo cute that we care that he’s dead.
2. Orphan It Up.
Most children like to pretend that they’re orphans, because they can’t handle the role that their annoying (loving) parents play in their lives. Also, abandonment is sexy. Audiences love to read and watch stories about orphaned teens “achieving things,” even though most orphaned teens work at Claire’s/are sad all the time. See Harry Potter, Maze Runner, Anne of Green Gables, The Outsiders, Ugh It’s a Long List Who’d Read It Anyways.
3. Consider: comas.
The more dead children you can have in a story, the more awards you can win on a stage. But sometimes funerals really kill the mood. Why not give your audiences a little ‘foreplay’ and let your protagonist slooowly die in front of an audience? Remember A Walk to Remember? The Fault in Our Stars? (If you do remember, I encourage you to keep it to yourself. These boards are public, and these movies are humiliating).
4. Make it As Homoerotic as Possible But With Absolutely No Homo-Sex.
Whatever you do, please make your characters look and act so outrageously gay without ever actually having actual gay sex. The Maze Runner literally involves twenty teenage dudes with yoga abs play-fighting by a fire, and nowhere do you see a hint of a circle jerk.
5. Imbue your boring main character with mysterious magical qualities.
All of us like to believe we have a hidden magical quality no one’s quite discovered yet. For the past thirty years, I’ve been waiting for someone to discover me as an actress, although I’m pretty sure that’s not going to happen, because I am totally sure I am not good at it. Still, it’s something to fantasize about, which is why YA movies love to project superhuman qualities onto boringhuman characters. Harry Potter, Divergent, Twilight, Pretty Much Everyone I’ve Ever Dated.
6. Feature a Sensitive Artistic Loner Who Turns Out To Be . . . Super Cool!
Everyone who’s ever published a screenplay probably once identified as a “sensitive artistic loner” aka a “crier with bad social skills.” These movies offer redemption. For further reference, do not see Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, it was not good.
7. If You Have To Have Parents, Make Them Way Less Special Than Their Kids.
It’s pretty much a known fact that all teenagers are way more exciting than their boring parents. Sure, their parents “love them unconditionally” and “provide for every need, comfort, and whim” – but honestly who cares. Divergent, The Giver, The Fault in Our Stars.
8. Include lots of Sexy Undead.
For whatever reason, Americans seem to like their teenagers half-dead/undead/anemic. I just like mine silent. Twilight, Harry Potter, Ten Other Movies No One Should Ever Touch.
9. Provide a hat or bag that can determine your protagonist’s future.
What’s more unbearable than watching a character spend adolescence trying to figure out who they are through insight and reflection? What did they used to call that – a story? Zzz. Consider instead a chirpy hat or quirky bag that can tell them everything they ever needed to know about themselves (conclusion: they’re the best! The special best!!!) The Giver, Harry Potter, Divergent, The Hunger Games Sortof.
10. Make the world a fiery, farty, seething, semeny, red, raw, insufferable hellscape. It’s no surprise that most popular YA movies are dystopias. Because you know, adolescence is exactly living in hell. Mean parents! Snarky jocks! Dry skin!!! It’s a wonder how teenagers make it out alive, and it’s a mystery why we continue to watch it.
Heather Dockray is a comedian and storyteller living in Brooklyn, NY. You can see more of Heather’s work at www.heatherdockray.com, follow her on twitter @Wear_a_helmet, and email her at dockrayheather@gmail.com if you aren’t from Moveon.org.
1. Make your protagonist a girl.
2. Make two male romantic co-leads who are roughly the same age as her.
3. Make the first guy a tall chiseled hunk who appeals to women’s reproductive instincts.
4. Make the second guy a short defenseless little boy who appeals to women’s maternal instincts.
5. Profit, and claim your incredible financial success is due to your story being “deep.”
I thought step 1 was get the underwear?
“2. Make two male romantic co-leads who look roughly the same age as her.”
Fixed that for the immortal beings who can totally bang high school girls because they look young. It’s not statutory because it’s LOVE.
Wow, such an empowering idea.
This is neither here nor there, but that scene in Scott Pilgrim, a movie I otherwise liked, where McCaulay Culkin’s brother tells Scott he has to break up with the asian girl who’s obsessed with him, and Scott responds by pouting and saying “But it’s haaaard” made me want to reach through my TV and beat him to death.
YOUR ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT IS NOT ENDEARING!
Although the show Arrested Development is very much endearing.
a) He could have just dated her for a couple years and then they wouldn’t have had to break up.
b) Breaking up is not hard. It never was. The hard part is afterwards pretending like you do totally still want to be friends for the 10 minutes until she leaves.
One of the many many many reasons I can’t stand Scott Pilgrim. It’s all style, very very very shitty substance.
Way to spoil Prim’s death. Wouldn’t Rue have been a better example, since she goes in book 1 and is the inspiration for much of Katniss’ subsequent victory? Similarly, there a bunch of deaths before and after Colin Creevey’s in the Harry Potter series.
If you’re gonna bash the YA genre (which it very much deserves) at least get to know it a little better.
Okay, just read the rest of the article. “Make the parents way less special than the kids” – well obviously the kids are going to be more special/interesting. These are stories for young people, they’re going to want a sympathetic protagonist. And are you seriously taking issue with the characters having magical powers and the dystopian settings? I want to like this article, because I watched Divergent on a plane once and that’s time that I will never get back. But this article is trash.
You really needed to use more hairspray on your bangs this morning.
WHOOOSH
The article isn’t about 1 or 2 films with these problems, it’s about the 20-30 movies built on an identical formula that they pretty clearly broke down. Similar to the 20-30 American Pie copies we had in 2000.
Ah god dammit, I just saw stupid Mockingjay: Cash Grab Part 1 last night. I was pissed there was nothing really all that climactic about it, but if they threw that in, I might have cared way more about what’s coming next. Instead we got angry Peeta Bread after miner turned Navy SEAL Gale just walked in and saved him ughhhhhhhh.
I keep running Less Than Zero through this and come up with… great art?
You won’t soon be forgiven for that.
because the book really is– don’t blame it for that fuckface andrew mccarthy
B.E.E. writes dope shit. I don’t care that he is the 50 Cent of twitter beefs.
Agreed on Glamorama.
I can’t believe i missed an oral sex joke. That’s a MB. That’s a My Bad. *slaps chest twice*
Meh, I shoulda’ went with Bright Lights, Big City anyways. More dead parent, so much more coma.
It was definitely a better world when 15 year olds were killing themselves to be 50 instead of the other way around. Good times.
you’re all stoned. glamorama is very likely his best work.
Big BEE fan, but yeah, Glamorama is an utterly pointless shit pile.
you guys sound like people who love springsteen but only listen to nebraska and not darkness on the edge of town. I mean yes, nebraska’s great– so are less than zero and AP and the other two in there– but if you don’t like an artist at their peak and most archetypal them-ness as much as when they’re being something else, in fact what you like is the something else. ‘glamorama’ is his apotheosis.
Book is crap. Movie is crap.
I enjoyed Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist! Damn you!
No you didn’t, you were just distracted by Kan Dennings’ cleavage.
How is this even possible? No one in the movie had a real personality and there wasn’t a real conflict present the entire time. Plus i thought it was so hilariously targeted misguidedly at the most narrow of demographics (hipster teens who grew up in Brooklyn), that it wasn’t even possible for anyone who grew up elsewhere to like it.
@Mixhail On a scale of one to shut the fuck up, your mom’s a whore.
I always preferred the depressed mopey teens in my YA fiction. These young whippersnappers need to quit with the futuristic distopias and go back to reading Tom Perrotta. And if they really need some distopian future in their lives, read a classic, like Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale.
Leave Harry Potter out of this. Say what you want about Twilight or even The Hunger Games, but the HP books were damn genius and are enjoyable to read at any age. They are in a totally different class than any of the other ones you are mentioning.
I was just going to post a comment about this but you beat me to it. Of course mine was going to be filled with FAUX-outrage because it’s a series of books about a prep school for fucking wizards written for tweens.
Harry Potter laid the groundwork for modern day YA fiction. I am a fan as well, but eventually HP just got dark, gritty and renamed Twilight and the Hunger Games.
Harry Potter is warmed-over Lloyd Alexander with an inflated page count and dumbed-down language. I’d rather make tender love to all your dumb mothers than attempt to read Harry Potter. 50 pages was 8 minutes of torment.
This reminds me that more teenagers need to see that 80s movie The Last American Virgin. That movie fucked me up when I first saw it, but holy shit does it do a good job of showing you the hard realities of following the usual bullshit coming-of-age teen movie arcs.
Books, lol.
It’s like the internet made out of a tree.
you just described star wars
Friends have been trying to make me watch Hunger Games.
Please help.