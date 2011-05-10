Hugh Jackman trains Robot Jox, actually shouts “POW!”

I’ve been excited for Shawn Levy’s robot-boxing movie, Real Steel, ever since Levy said of the project, “In a movie filled with these mechanical warriors, at its core ‘Real Steel’ is an incredibly human story.”

Now it’s got a full-length trailer, and against all odds, IT LOOKS EVEN MORE RIDICULOUS THAN WE COULD’VE IMAGINED! Keep in mind as you watch this that Spielberg and Co. over at Dreamworks already have plans for a sequel based on how well it played to test audiences.

F*CKING TWO-HEADED NUT-PUNCHING MOHAWK ROBOTS, OOOH WHA-AH AH-AH! Another interesting thing about this film is that it provides a valuable contribution to our ongoing Hollywood bullsh*t-to-English Rosetta Stone. For instance, were you aware that “human” is a synonym for “derivative?” It’s true! “In a movie filled with these mechanical warriors, at its core ‘Real Steel’ is an incredibly DERIVATIVE story.” He’s a down-on-his-luck, washed-up ex boxer who owes money all over town! His wife and kids are losing faith in him! But he’s got an interracial sidekick and one last shot to prove they can still count on him! It’s Over the Top meets Robot Jox! (Which, admittedly, sounds kind of amazing).

I think the most interesting thing about seeing Hugh Jackman play a boxer is that for the first time, when he says “Let’s dance, motherf*cker!”, he won’t be talking about actual dancing.

[Opens October 7th, rated PG-13, HD available at Yahoo]