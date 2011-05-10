Hugh Jackman trains Robot Jox, actually shouts “POW!”

I’ve been excited for Shawn Levy’s robot-boxing movie, Real Steel, ever since Levy said of the project, “In a movie filled with these mechanical warriors, at its core ‘Real Steel’ is an incredibly human story.”
Now it’s got a full-length trailer, and against all odds, IT LOOKS EVEN MORE RIDICULOUS THAN WE COULD’VE IMAGINED! Keep in mind as you watch this that Spielberg and Co. over at Dreamworks already have plans for a sequel based on how well it played to test audiences.
F*CKING TWO-HEADED NUT-PUNCHING MOHAWK ROBOTS, OOOH WHA-AH AH-AH! Another interesting thing about this film is that it provides a valuable contribution to our ongoing Hollywood bullsh*t-to-English Rosetta Stone. For instance, were you aware that “human” is a synonym for “derivative?” It’s true! “In a movie filled with these mechanical warriors, at its core ‘Real Steel’ is an incredibly DERIVATIVE story.” He’s a down-on-his-luck, washed-up ex boxer who owes money all over town! His wife and kids are losing faith in him! But he’s got an interracial sidekick and one last shot to prove they can still count on him! It’s Over the Top meets Robot Jox! (Which, admittedly, sounds kind of amazing).
I think the most interesting thing about seeing Hugh Jackman play a boxer is that for the first time, when he says “Let’s dance, motherf*cker!”, he won’t be talking about actual dancing.
[Opens October 7th, rated PG-13, HD available at Yahoo]
When you press his turbo button, it’s like flipping a switch.
Because you are.
Are we gonna get a Gobots movie or what?
jaysus, I didn’t think it was going to turn out THAT terrible looking. seriously, that looks really really really..bad.
although I guess it’s nice that Evangeline Lilly is getting some work after Lost?
Welp, that was whole movie.
The film for everyone who thought The Phantom Menace didn’t have enough pod-racing scenes.
This post needs more Robot Jox reboot jokes.
Robot boxing in the future looks… expensive? What year does MMA outlaw the lead pipe?
So, what are the chances that the robot learns to love?
“Aw, I love you, giant robot engineered to punch the crap out of things!”
Oh, and fingers crossed for a scene where a depressed, bearded, aviators-wearing Jackman cries to Evangeline Lilly.
No Marky Mark POW face?
Laugh all you want, but sooner or later, people are going to say “wait a minute, just because Robot Boxing is for the working class, it doesn’t mean it’s not great.”
Well no, they probably won’t, but still…
Belated apologies if the lead pipe is slapping the forehead of a concussed opponent with one’s erect penis. I am unfamiliar with the song of the poor.
Hugh should maybe not enter this role in the bad ass contest.
Any hey, did you know Vin Diesel was the voice of the Iron Giant?
How did Hugh Jackman agree to this? Did they tell him it was ‘Transformers’ meets ‘On The Waterfront’?
“He’s a sparring bot, meant to take a lot of punishment”
I can’t wait until we have Real Steel IV and he has to fight Ivan Dragobot and put an end to communism.
Every time I complain about Hollywood making endless remakes, sequels, and adaptations, I see a movie like this or Sucker Punch that reminds me of why Hollywood’s original ideas are so much worse.
Holy shit, was that Papa Doc from 8 Mile?
Also, Can’t wait until Vin Diesel faces off against this robot in 6 FAST 6 FURIOUS!
That sounded like Tom Hanks on the phone asking Jackman for money.
Man,you guys are tough! It looks like a fun movie and they will make a fortune out of the toys. If you aren’t into this kind of film of course you think it stinks.