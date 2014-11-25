Hugh Jackman’s Gang Of Evil Clowns Kidnap WWII Orphans In The Trailer For WB’s Gritty Peter Pan Reboot

If a gritty Peter Pan reboot from the director of Atonement is something you never wanted, sidle up, friend, and I’ll order us a rye with two straws. For everyone else, there’s Pan, from Warner Bros and director Joe Wright, starring Hugh Jackman as the proto-hook, Blackbeard. Supposedly set during WWII, it opens with Peter (Levi Miller), living in some Tim Burton-esque orphanage overseen by a Tim Burton-esque flying nun set to Tim Burton-esque music. Then one night, Blackbeard’s band of scary clowns falls through the ceiling to steal up all the chilluns.
The clowns take them on flying pirate ships to Neverland, where Blackbeard makes them work in his massive scenery-chewing mine.
It’s there that Peter meets the young Captain Hook, which we know because he says, “The name’s Hook, James Hook, ha ch-cha cha cha!”
Who among us wasn’t itching to see that version of Peter Pan where Peter and Captain Hook are great friends? After that, some other stuff happens, and then Rooney Mara shows up to play the love interest, Tiger Lily, traditionally a Native American princess, represented here by a white lady from a very rich family wearing feathers and stuff.
Her “tribe” then names Peter the Pan, bestowing upon him a pan flute necklace, a token of great honor at their chain of Peruvian restaurants. Entitles the wearer to a free ceviche, I’m told.
Then Blackbeard shows up to do some more shouting, with the director just managing to cut before he breaks into song. Some explosions happen, the music swells, and they show us the cast list.
At this stage, it’s hard to say whether Hook turns evil in this one, or in one of the undoubtedly-planned sequels. Maybe the commemorative fast food tie-in cups will give us some hint? More news on that as it comes. In the meantime, let’s all appreciate this one dude’s rhino helmet, which I think we can all agree is pretty boss.
Opens July 17th.
What is that, a pan flute for ants?
I’m not falling for Pan. I’m holding out for the gritty reboot of Winnie-the-Pooh.
He’s already pantsless and kind of an addict. Shit’s dark, man.
They could open with Eeyore almost ODing. He’ll be dead before it’s over though.
Donnie Darko was the gritty Christopher Robin story.
i cannot stop smirking about “makes them work in his massive scenery-chewing mine”, as I imagine you remain since you penned that quip.
Spoiler alert: Rooney Mara bangs the Rhino helmet guy.
The guy or just his helmet?
Pretty bold giving your movie a title that’s a synonym for “terrible review.” Also, Rooney Mara is one Tinkerbell dress away from this being a must see.
I was already disinterested. Then they went and threw in creepy clowns. HARD PASS.
They need to stop “reimagining” Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz, and Alice in Wonderland. We absolutely do not need any more versions of those three stories.
Hooray for public domain!
Needs more white people.
So, is this before he got his admantium or what?
Man, I hope they end it with text on screen that says “and so the legend begins…”
this looks like shit but Rooney as TigerLilly is so pretty
fuck it I’ll just watch Hook again
I’m happy that Garrett Headlund is still getting work but also sad that non-flying nuns are being typecast as strict tight asses.
Why is Hedlund doing a shitty Heath Ledger impression.
Still better than whatever Wolverine’s doing, though.
Why does every reboot have to now contain “Hero and Villian were actually, BEST BUDDIES when they were younger!” cliche. This is gonna flop harder than Robin Williams. I mean HOOK!
Nothing grittier than a friendship betrayal.
Who would have thought Disney’s version would have more racial diversity?
Hook has gotten better with time. This will get worse.
Great. Now we can watch this, The Disney version, and then follow it up with Hook, and then can pretend it’s PETER PAN TRILOGY.
Actually, now that I’ve watched it a second time…I’m oddly drawn to this. Mostly because of the insanity, but also because this look like someone out Burtoning Tim Burton, along with Jack-man doing a better fantasy cartoon pirate than Johnny Depp. And Rooney Mara doing a better (and somehow, less racist) fantasy cartoon Indian than Johnny Depp.
Speaking of Gritty Fairy Tales™ and Burton-y sh*t, lately I’ve gotten the urge to rewatch Sleepy Hollow. Say what you want about it, but I always respected that, after 15 years of family-friendly goth, Burton just went nuts with decapitation and arterial spray. Bonus points for Christopher Walken with pointed teeth and Casper Van Dien getting cut in half.
Oh, this? Garbage.
I’m confused, is Rooney Mara suppose to be an Indian or someone going to Burning Man?
I’m pretty sure in the history of the world, there hasn’t been a single extraordinary child.