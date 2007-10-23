I AM LEGEND SHOWS ITS TRUE COLORS

#Zombies #Will Smith
10.23.07 10 years ago 39 Comments

Watch the new I Am Legend trailer

After a cool animatic/animated trailer whatever you want to call it thingie, and a teaser of Will Smith doing pull-ups and being alone, I Am Legend finally reveals itself for what it is: a zombie movie. 

I’m not saying this is going to be anything like Zombie Beach Party, or Zombie Bloodbath, or Zombie High, or The Zombie Chronicles, or Zombie Movie, or Zombie Nation, or The Blood of the Zombie, or Zombie Death House, or I was a Zombie for the F.B.I., or Space Zombie Bingo, or Zombie Brigade, or Zombie Campout, or Zombie Vs. Ninja, or Zombie Vs. Mardi Gras…. 

What was I talking about again?  Oh yeah, Will Smith.  Isn’t he that rapper?  I’ve never met one but from what I hear they’re dangerous. 

