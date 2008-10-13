I GOT A BEEG FAWKEN BONER RIGHT NOW

Writer/director Mabrouk El Mechri’s JCVD premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival (you know it’s good when the none of the quotes in the trailer are from Pete Hammond, Ben Lyons, or AICN). It finally roundhouse kicks American theaters in the face Novermber 7th. If you haven’t heard anything about it, JCVD is what happens when a guy imagines what Jean Claude Van Damme’s life must be like, writes a movie about it, and then gets the actual Jean Claude Van Damme to star in it. In short, pure brilliance. It’s so meta I could eat my own shit.

I also think it’s no coincidence that he shares his initials with “Jesus Christ Venereal Disease”.