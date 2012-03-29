I know what Jennifer Lawrence's bewbs did last summer

Senior Editor
03.29.12

As we’ve learned, all horror movies are either about a haunted house or a creepy kid. After the jump, I’ve got the trailer for House at the End of the Street. Try to guess what that one’s about! Trick question! It’s about a house being haunted BY a creepy kid. But it does have Jennifer Lawrence all tarted up and stuffed into a dirty wifebeater, so there’s that. If I was 13 and didn’t have access to stump porn, I tell ya, this moving picture would be the bee’s knees.

I LOVE YOU, CATNIPS FEATHERBEEF!

[MTV]

